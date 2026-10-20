'Operation Completed': Tiger Shroff Shooters Informed Handlers After Firing

Investigators probing the alleged assassination attempt on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff have uncovered details suggesting the attack was planned well in advance and closely coordinated with handlers linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to sources, the accused remained in touch with their handlers before and after the shooting, allegedly sharing updates about the operation and receiving instructions ahead of the attack.

The three accused, 22-year-old Hrithik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar, Rehan (18) from Sonipat in Haryana, and Phool Singh (18), also from Haryana, were arrested in Rajasthan's Kota on Monday in connection with the alleged assassination attempt on the actor.

They have been charged with attempt to murder and are accused of firing multiple rounds at Tiger Shroff's car on Sunday evening as he was leaving after playing a football match in Mumbai's Juhu area.

According to Mumbai Police, the accused were brought to Mumbai by road and will be produced before a court after undergoing medical examination. The Anti-Extortion Cell is investigating the case.

Read: Tiger Shroff's Fan Was Shooting Vlog When Shots Were Fired, A Bullet Hit Him

Handlers Allegedly Monitored Operation From A Distance

According to sources, immediately after fleeing from the scene on a motorcycle, the shooters informed their handlers that the operation had been completed.

Investigators have learnt that alleged handler Anil Pandit and his associates then waited for reports of the firing to appear in the media. After seeing news reports about the incident, they allegedly confirmed that the attack had been carried out and released a Facebook post and an audio clip that had already been prepared in advance.

Police also suspect that before opening fire, the shooters shared a short video of Tiger Shroff playing football with their handlers. Sources said the handlers allegedly gave the shooters the green signal to proceed after receiving the video.

The three accused were allegedly paid Rs 50,000 collectively as an advance to carry out the attack and were promised additional money after its successful execution.

Read: How A Cab Driver's Phone Call Helped Cops Trace Tiger Shroff Attack Suspects

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link Under Probe

Investigators suspect that Anil Pandit, an associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was connected to the conspiracy through the handler network. Following the alleged assassination attempt, an audio clip surfaced on social media in which a man claimed responsibility for the attack on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In the recording, the speaker identified himself as Anil Pandit and claimed responsibility for the attack along with Harman Sandhu.

"I am Anil Pandit. I am like a younger brother to Lawrence Bishnoi. What happened with Tiger Shroff today, we take responsibility for that -- Harman Sandhu and myself," he said.

The speaker further claimed that Tiger Shroff "was counselled, but did not understand us" and issued threats against people associated with actor Salman Khan.

"In the entire film industry, whoever works without aligning with us, or works with Salman Khan, will be killed. This is the first and last warning," the speaker said in the audio clip.

How Rehan Came In Contact With Anil Pandit

Initial questioning of the accused has led investigators to what they describe as several important revelations.

According to sources, around two months ago, Rehan and his associate Phool Singh allegedly opened fire at a businessman in Amritsar to intimidate him. Investigators believe Rehan came in contact with Anil Pandit after that incident.

Sources alleged that Pandit later offered Rehan Rs 35,000 in advance to target Tiger Shroff, with the remaining payment to be made after the attack was carried out. He allegedly also promised to help Rehan go abroad.

Investigators further claim that Rehan offered Hrithik Rs 35,000 and the prospect of a job overseas in return for participating in the attack.

Police are examining these claims and are also investigating whether Hrithik was in contact with another individual who may have been connected to the conspiracy.

Evidence Recovered From Accused

A bag recovered from the accused contained one pair of clothes for each of the three men.

Investigators also recovered one mobile phone each from two of the accused. The third accused had allegedly thrown away his phone while travelling after the incident.

Police want to send the recovered mobile phones for forensic examination to determine which locations the shooters surveyed before carrying out the attack and what photographs or videos they may have recorded during the reconnaissance process.

Investigators are also trying to establish which members of the Bishnoi gang allegedly received the photographs and videos, and which applications were used to share them.

Officials believe the accused's call detail records (CDRs) could reveal crucial information about how frequently they were in contact with their handlers before and after the attack.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have recovered five empty bullet shells and two live cartridges from the scene in Juhu. According to police, the live cartridges fell out of the firearm allegedly used by Rehan after the weapon jammed.

Police have also confirmed that Phool Singh, who was initially believed to be a minor, is an adult. Investigators allege that he fired five rounds during the incident.

A senior Mumbai Police official said teams have been examining CCTV footage from the football ground and surrounding areas over the past several weeks to trace the movements of the accused and determine whether they had conducted reconnaissance before the attack.

According to investigators, some of the footage allegedly shows the accused carrying out a recce of the area. Police are also examining footage to identify any other suspicious individuals who may have visited the ground before the incident.

Investigators are further gathering information about Tiger Shroff's daily routine and the people who may have been aware of his movements, particularly his schedule related to public appearances and events. Police are examining whether this information could have helped the accused plan the attack.

(With inputs from agencies)