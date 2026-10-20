Tiger Shroff's Attacker Shaved Head, Changed Rental Homes To Evade Arrest

From shaving his head to repeatedly changing his rented accommodation, the accused in the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff allegedly went to considerable lengths to conceal his identity and evade detection, investigators have revealed.

Hritik Kumar alias Roshan, who allegedly carried out the shooting on the actor along with two other accused, had begun changing his appearance nearly two months before the planned attack, according to investigators.

Originally from Begusarai in Bihar, Hritik had long hair before arriving in Mumbai. He allegedly shaved his head completely to ensure that people in the area would find it difficult to recognise him.

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Investigators believe the change in appearance was a deliberate attempt to avoid identification, particularly because Hrithik has a criminal record and his details are available with the police.

Hritik on the shooting day. (Right) Tiger Shroff after the attack

Photo Credit: NDTV Photo

By the time the accused allegedly opened fire at Tiger Shroff's vehicle and fled the spot, his hair had started growing back, investigators said.

The change in appearance came to light during the police investigation into the shooting, as investigators pieced together the steps allegedly taken by Hrithik to conceal his identity before and after the incident.

Repeatedly Changed Rented Accommodation

Investigators suspect Hritik also repeatedly changed his rented accommodation to make it harder for the police to trace him.

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Hritik came to Mumbai from Begusarai around four years ago and has since been working as a Rapido driver. Investigators suspect that after coming in contact with the other accused and being recruited for the shooting, he began changing his rented rooms to avoid detection.

In a significant revelation, investigators found that the address Hritik provided to the police after his arrest belonged to a previous residence that he had vacated months earlier.

Hritik's neighbour's told NDTV that he mostly kept to himself and didn't interact with others much. ""We assumed that Hritik was just an ordinary delivery worker. We are shocked to learn about his alleged involvement in a criminal case. Most people here had only seen him occasionally, either entering or leaving the area. He never really interacted with anyone," a neighbour told NDTV.

A child in the neighbourhood recalled Hritik rode a green scooter and sometimes gave the children leftover pizza seasonings after completing his deliveries.

The three men - Hritik alias Roshan, Rehan (18) from Sonipat in Haryana and Phool Singh (18) also from Haryana have been arrested for firing on Tiger Shroff on Sunday evening. They allegedly attacked the actor at the behest of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.