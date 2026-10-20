How A Cab Driver's Phone Call Helped Cops Trace Tiger Shroff Attack Suspects

A phone call made by a cab driver proved to be a breakthrough for investigators probing the assassination attempt on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, helping police trace and detain three accused who had allegedly fled Mumbai after the attack.

According to sources, the accused booked a cab to travel to Surat following the attack. During the investigation, the cab driver called the phone number that had been used to make the booking, providing investigators with a lead.

Through technical surveillance and analysis, police traced the cab driver, who told them that he had dropped all three suspects at Surat railway station.

Investigators then examined train schedules, reservation charts and technical inputs gathered from Surat railway station. Based on these findings, they established that the suspects were travelling towards Rajasthan on the Pune-Jaipur Express.

The Mumbai Crime Branch subsequently contacted the Rajasthan Police, following which a joint operation was launched. The three accused were eventually detained at Kota railway station.

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Police are expected to seek custody of the accused to investigate their alleged links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the source of the weapons used in the attack, and the identities of those who allegedly provided them with shelter and financial assistance.

On Monday, three alleged shooters suspected of involvement in the assassination attempt on the actor were detained at Rajasthan's Kota railway station while travelling by train.

The suspects were apprehended during a joint operation carried out by the Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and the Kota City Police.

The assassination attempt took place on Sunday evening when Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Mumbai's Juhu area in a car.

Read: Left Behind By Shooters, Cops Find Key Lead In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

The attack was captured on video, which showed gunshots being fired at close range at the actor's vehicle. While the 36-year-old actor escaped relatively unharmed, his driver sustained injuries.

Police Protection For Tiger Shroff

Following the attack, Tiger Shroff has been provided police protection. Police sources said the actor did not have any security cover before the assassination attempt.

Investigators suspect that the absence of security may have made him an easy target for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to police sources, based on the gang's past criminal activities, one of the possible objectives may have been to spread fear and extort money. However, officials stressed that the investigation remains ongoing and that the motive behind the attack has not yet been established.

The Mumbai Police's Protection Branch has deployed bodyguards for the actor, while the local police station has also assigned a police officer and several personnel to provide security to him. Authorities have not yet clarified the specific category of protection granted to the actor.

(With inputs from agencies)