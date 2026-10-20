3 Arrested In After Fresh Manipur Violence, 12 Firearms, Explosives Recovered

Manipur Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the October 19 attack at Sunulok Hill that left three people dead and three others injured, while recovering 12 firearms, 1,095 rounds of ammunition and a cache of explosives during intensified security operations, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo, IPS, said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press briefing at the Police Headquarters in Mantripukhri, Lhatoo said two of the arrested individuals had admitted during preliminary interrogation to being part of the assault team involved in the attack. The role of the third accused was being investigated, while efforts were underway to identify other individuals allegedly involved in the incident.

The arrests followed intensive search and intelligence-based operations launched on Monday evening by joint teams of Manipur Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and CoBRA in the general area of S Highland Court and neighbouring villages under Sagolmang Police Station.

The operation forms part of an intensified security response following the killing of three firewood collectors near Uyumpok, close to Nongsum Hill, along the Imphal East-Kangpokpi district boundary on October 19. The killings triggered protests, with demonstrators bringing the victims' bodies to the Chief Minister's bungalow in Imphal and demanding immediate action. A local MLA also called for the removal of a nearby Suspension of Operations (SoO) camp, alleging security lapses.

The incident has heightened concerns over civilian safety and the possibility of renewed Meitei-Kuki tensions after a period of relative calm.

Sunulok Hill attack: 3 Arrested, Arms Recovered

According to the ADGP, the weapons were recovered based on disclosures made by the accused. The seized firearms included one INSAS rifle, one M16 rifle, one A1 rifle, one AK-47/Type-81 rifle, one 7.62 mm sniper rifle, one 5.56 mm Heckler & Koch rifle, three 12-bore single-barrel guns, one Lethod gun and one handmade rocket launcher.

The total seizure comprised 12 firearms and 1,095 live rounds of various calibres.

The recovered explosive materials included TNT slabs, PK explosive, gunpowder, Lethod shells, locally made Pompi bombs, M61 rifle grenades, a Chinese hand grenade, handmade mortars and three detonators.

Other items seized included radio sets with batteries, helmets, uniforms, a monocular and poppy plant seeds.

Police are continuing the investigation to establish the circumstances of the attack, determine the roles of the arrested individuals and identify others who may have been involved.

Separate Operation At Sinai Camp: 17 Detained

In a separate operation launched at around 4 am on Tuesday, joint teams of Manipur Police, CRPF, CoBRA, the Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles and the Army conducted searches in the area surrounding Sinai camp, described by the ADGP as a designated sub-camp.

Seventeen individuals were detained for verification after their identities did not match those of the listed cadres of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the Kuki Liberation Army (KLA) associated with the camp.

Lhatoo said the verification process was ongoing and could take time, as some of the detained individuals might have come from other places.

He further stated that ammunition and magazines had been found missing from the camp and that their status was being verified against the weapons seized during the ongoing operations.

Senior officers of Manipur Police, BSF and CRPF also conducted helicopter surveillance over the areas where the operations were underway. Director General of Police Mukesh Singh visited the site of the Sunulok Hill incident and coordinated the operations, the ADGP said.

Khangabok-Sangaiyumpham Case: 2 Arrested

In a separate case, joint teams of Thoubal Police, CoBRA, the Rapid Action Force (RAF), CRPF and Assam Rifles launched a combing operation in the Khangabok-Sangaiyumpham area at around 4 am on Tuesday.

During the operation, approximately 146 houses were searched and more than 300 individuals were verified. Four suspects were detained, of whom two were formally arrested in connection with the case.

One double-barrel gun was also seized and sent for forensic examination.

Police Warn Against Rumours

Appealing to the public to maintain peace, Lhatoo urged people to cooperate with the police and security forces and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

He cautioned against believing or circulating unverified information, rumours and provocative content on social media, warning that those found spreading false information would face legal action under relevant provisions of law.

The ADGP urged members of the public to report suspicious activities or information to the nearest police station or the central control room.

Investigation Into Wider Links Underway

During the media interaction, a journalist asked whether the three individuals arrested in connection with the Sunulok Hill attack were affiliated with any particular organisation.

Lhatoo said the matter was under investigation and that interrogations were continuing. He expressed confidence that the probe would help establish links between the arrested individuals and others allegedly involved in the attack.

Asked whether any genuine cadres remained at Sinai camp after the detention of 17 individuals, the ADGP reiterated that verification was still underway and that more time was needed to establish the identities and backgrounds of those detained.