Man Shot Dead In Manipur, Days After Killing Of 3 Firewood Collectors

A 45-year-old Kuki man was shot dead after unidentified gunmen opened fire near a forested area in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Tuesday.

Officials said Paolen Khongsai of P Molding village and another man, Laldenga, were travelling towards the forested area to collect bamboo shoots when they came under fire from unidentified persons around 13 kilometres from the Leimakhong Police Station.

Khongsai suffered gunshot injuries and died on the spot, while Laldenga escaped without injury.

A case has been registered, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

The killing comes two days after three people from the Meitei community were killed in Imphal East district while they were collecting firewood. The Native People Committee Manipur called a 48-hour statewide bandh and local residents carried two bodies to the gates of Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh's residence.

The Kuki Youth Organisation (KYO), Leimakhong Block, strongly condemned Khongsai's killing and alleged the involvement of the NSCN-IM and Zeliangrong United Front-Kamson. The KYO also questioned the alleged withdrawal of security personnel from Leimakhong and expressed concern over the safety of villagers in the area.

It also referred to the unsolved murder of a 71-year-old and demanded a time-bound investigation into both killings.