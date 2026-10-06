"Gyanesh, It's Done, Bro": Rahul Gandhi As He Leads March To Election Commission's Office

Salman Khan's viral "Sonam, it's done, bro" post on X in July became the lingua franca of the social internet and an instant meme template. Students, protesters have used it, and its many iterations, liberally since then.

The latest to join the trend is Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, leading the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

"Gyanesh, it's done, bro. Time to resign," Gandhi, while leading the march to the poll body's office, held up a placard, making his intent clear.

As Delhi police's metal barricades, in egg-yolk yellow, blocked the way, Rahul Gandhi, dressed in his trademark white T-shirt and beige trousers, climbed atop them, and surveyed the scene with his arms akimbo. He then waved the national flag while standing atop the barriers.

The opposition INDIA bloc hit the streets of the national capital as their protest march towards the Election Commission began.

Earlier, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the universal adult franchise secured after Independence was being undermined and alleged that the Election Commission was functioning under the government's direction.

"Look, we are fighting against the injustice of the fact that the government is stripping away everything-all the rights of the people. And today, the universal adult franchise that we received after Independence-this government is working to finish it off," Kharge said.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Congress MP Dharamveer Gandhi accused the government of undermining democratic principles in coordination with the poll panel's leadership.

"Thirteen crore votes have been deleted, and those people have been deprived of their democratic right to vote. This is the biggest fraud in Indian political history, committed by the current government against the people of India with the cooperation of Gyanesh Kumar. We are going to fight to restore democracy and preserve the dignity of democratic institutions," Dharamveer Gandhi said.