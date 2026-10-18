Maharashtra Seeks 'Form 6' Change For Voters Removed In SIR To Apply Again

Maharashtra's chief electoral officer has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to modify Form 6 so that previously registered voters whose names were removed during the voter roll cleanup exercise Special Intensive Revision (SIR) can apply for inclusion without declaring themselves first-time voters.

The state chief electoral officer's request is aimed at making it easier for eligible voters whose names were removed during the SIR to get back on the electoral roll.

Sources said the proposal was sent to the ECI last week. It also mainly seeks to address confusion over the existing declaration in Form 6, which needs applicants to state that they are applying for inclusion in the electoral roll for the first time.

Form 6 is generally used by people applying to register as voters. However, the ECI has directed voters left out of electoral rolls during SIR to use this form to seek inclusion again.

This has created a practical problem. Voters whose names were previously included in electoral rolls may be reluctant to submit Form 6 because they believe declaring themselves first-time voters could amount to making a false statement.

Under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, knowingly making a false declaration in connection with electoral rolls is punishable with imprisonment of up to one year, a fine, or both.

Election officials have reportedly faced difficulties persuading previously registered voters to apply for inclusion because of this concern.

The Maharashtra chief electoral officer's proposal reportedly recommends three key changes, which includes removing the words "New Voters" from the title of Form 6, introducing an alternative declaration for applicants who were previously registered in an assembly constituency but are no longer enrolled anywhere and are seeking inclusion again, and allowing applicants to provide their previous Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number to help officials trace their earlier voter registration.

The proposed changes are intended to distinguish between people registering for the first time and eligible voters seeking re-inclusion after their names were removed. The proposal is not yet a confirmed change to Form 6.

The issue comes amid the ongoing SIR process in Maharashtra. According to the report, the state's claims-and-objections window closes on October 26, while the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 16.

The proposed amendment could help clarify the process for eligible voters seeking re-inclusion. However, the change will depend on the relevant legal and administrative approvals.