Opposition Plan To Seek Gyanesh Kumar's Sacking Begins Tomorrow With Big March

The INDIA bloc has finally decided on the blueprint for a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The bloc had been in a huddle since their meeting last week to formulate a strategy on a matter that had made headlines and received support from the Gen Z - represented by the Cockroach Janata Party.

Sources said MPs from the INDIA alliance will gather at the Makar Dwar of Parliament on Tuesday and march from there to Nirvachan Sadan -- the Election Commission headquarters. It remains to be seen how far the police will allow the MPs to proceed.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is also expected to arrive in Delhi to participate in this march. Several MPs of his party have already reached the capital.

The Samajwadi Party is the second-largest Opposition party in the Lok Sabha after the Congress, currently holding 37 seats.

The Congress is making efforts to ensure participation of the Aam Aadmi Party and the DMK in this march, and invitations have been extended to both parties.

This is particularly significant as neither party is formally part of the INDIA alliance -- although both remain aligned with the Opposition camp within Parliament.

As the principal Opposition party, the Congress has prepared a roadmap leading up to the Winter Session of Parliament to keep this issue alive in the public eye.

While the Congress and the Samajwadi Party would ideally like the issue to remain relevant until the assembly elections in five states scheduled for February, their current strategy focuses on sustaining the momentum until the next parliamentary session.

The Congress held a meeting today to address these issues and unveil its future strategy. The party is now referring to the Election Commission as the "Cheating Commission".

Its plan of action regarding the Chief Election Commissioner is as follows: From October 10 to 20, a "Save Vote, Save Country" (Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao) campaign will be conducted at the block level, featuring bicycle and motorcycle rallies, the burning of an effigy of Gyanesh Kumar, and the distribution of leaflets by party workers.

Subsequently, "Save Vote, Save Country" Chaupals (public meetings) will be organised at the booth level from October 25 to November 25, with the participation of senior Congress leaders.

A massive rally is scheduled for November 1 at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

On November 25 and 26, six separate marches will be launched from areas surrounding Delhi under the banner of the "Chalo Delhi" (March to Delhi) programme, each led by a different leader. All these marches will converge in Delhi on November 26, Constitution Day.

The Congress is aware that the Parliament's Winter Session begins after November 26 -- the party intends to raise the issue there and move an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner.

The Opposition is also keeping close watch on the Supreme Court, where the Chief Justice is hearing a case concerning the Election Commission.

The Court has issued notices to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission.

It observed that if decisions regarding the election are not reached unanimously, they could potentially be stayed.

The Supreme Court, however, has currently declined to take immediate action against Gyanesh Kumar, noting that newspaper reports are not necessarily 100 per cent accurate. Hearings on the matter will continue.

Following Tuesday's march, the Opposition will continue to formulate its strategy, aiming to bring other Opposition parties into the fold.