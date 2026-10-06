What About SIR In Tamil Nadu: DMK's Jibe At Rahul Gandhi Amid Delhi Protest

MK Stalin's DMK, Congress's ally-turned adversary, had a critical question for Rahul Gandhi today as he led the Opposition protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision of voters that have sparked a storm across the country.

Read: "Gyanesh, It's Done, Bro": Rahul Gandhi As He Leads March To Election Commission's Office

"What is the stand of Rahul Gandhi with regard to the deletions through SIR in Tamil Nadu," DMK leader Saravanan Annadurai questioned in a post on social media platform X.

"Why is he not endorsing Kharge-jis statement that all State Governments elected after SIR should be dissolved? Is he afraid of @actorvijay to speak about SIR in Tamil Nadu. What a duplicitous man," his post read.

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The Congress is a partner in the ruling alliance in Tamil Nadu -- in a deal struck in the aftermath of the elections held in April. Ahead of the tie-up, the Congress had ended its alliance with the DMK, which had hugely upset the southern party. The DMK had subsequently withdrawn from the INDIA Bloc.

It did not even attend last week's India Bloc meeting meant to develop a strategy to begin a countrywide protest against Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR protests he implemented. The party had, however, indicated that it supports the cause and stands with the Opposition bloc on this issue. But today's jibe at Rahul Gandhi came despite the assurances.

Gandhi or his party has not responded to the DMK leader's comments.

Read: Rahul Gandhi-Led INDIA Bloc's Sit-In Metres Away From Poll Body Office

Today, Gandhi led the Opposition march from parliament to the Election Commission office in Delhi, where he is currently on a sit-down protest.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said today that the people's right to vote is being undermined and alleged that the Election Commission was functioning under the government's direction.

"We are fighting against the injustice of the fact that the government is stripping away everything-all the rights of the people. And today, the universal adult franchise that we received after Independence-this government is working to finish it off," he added.