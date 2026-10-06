By-Election 2026 LIVE: Voting for bypolls in five assembly constituencies in three states - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam - and one Union Territory of Puducherry, along with a Lok Sabha seat in Assam, is underway. All eyes are especially on Bengal, which voted for the BJP recently, and Tamil Nadu, where actor-politician Vijay's new party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam won an unprecedented victory.

Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a triangular contest among the BJP, Congress and the AIUDF. It fell vacant due to the resignation of Pradyut Bordoloi.

The votes for all the seats will be counted on October 9.