There is a fresh twist in the controversy over the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

Four hereditary priests of the Thiruparankundram temple have denied being consulted on the Deepathoon Deepam controversy, alleging that their names were included in an official temple communication without their consent.

The BJP and some Hindu organisations have released a letter dated November 24, written by the priests and addressed to the temple's Executive Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees and other trustees. In the letter, the four Sthanika Bhatters (priests) expressed deep anguish over the inclusion of their names in a communication released to the media without consulting them.

The priests' clarification came a day after the Karthigai Deepam was lit only at the customary Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple on November 24, despite a November 20 Supreme Court order permitting a one-time ceremonial lighting on the stone pillar by an authorised temple team.

Read | After Temple, Mosque, Pillar Enters Deepam Row: Story Of A Contested Hilltop

The temple's Board of Trustees had cited the views of the Sthanika Bhatters, along with historical religious practices and Agama rules, while passing a resolution on November 24 to retain the traditional location for lighting the Karthigai Deepam.

Referring to the communication issued on the basis of the Board of Trustees' resolution, the priests said they learnt about it only through the media. They maintained that they had not submitted any letter to the temple administration regarding the lighting of the lamp for this year's festival.

Clarifying the nature of their earlier correspondence, the priests said they had sent only one letter by post last year, concerning the lighting of the lamp at the Uchipillaiyar temple.

With the priests' letter now coming to light, the BJP launched an attack on the state government, accusing it of misleading devotees.

"This is a fraud on the devotees. This shouldn't have been done. The TVK government has been exposed for committing a fraud on the public," BJP leader Narayana Tirupathi told NDTV.

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday apologised to the Supreme Court over the failure to light the ceremonial lamp at the disputed Deepathoon. However, it blamed the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple authorities for not authorising the team proposed to carry out the exercise.

In an interim status report filed before the top court, Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna said the state government had completed all arrangements to implement the Supreme Court's November 20 order permitting the lighting of the lamp at Deepathoon through a restricted team authorised by the temple administration.

However, the order could not be implemented because the temple's Board of Trustees did not authorise the proposed team and instead passed a resolution to follow the customary practice of lighting the Karthigai Mahadeepam at its traditional location, the state government said in its report.