A lookout circular (LOC) has been issued against activist Saurav Das, the Centre told the Delhi High Court today as it heard his challenge against being stopped from travelling abroad.

An LOC is an alert created by the Bureau of Immigration at airports and other points of entry and exit across the country to stop people accused of criminal activity or named in legal cases from leaving India.

The Centre also told the court that some discrepancies in the passport of the activist would likely have an effect on his Indian citizenship.

Das' lawyer, however, said they were not informed about any LOC.

Das, who is one of the main faces behind the satirical political group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and closely aligned with Opposition parties including the Congress, was stopped from flying to the UK for an Oxford University event where he was scheduled to speak on the so-called "CJP movement".

The regional passport office in Chennai had issued a notice to Das on Monday, telling him to reply within a week over discrepancies in his place of birth on his passport following inputs from relevant authorities, according to a foreign ministry briefing on Wednesday.

Subsequently, Das came to the high court for relief.

Earlier, Das said he was stopped at the immigration counter at Delhi airport before he could board his flight to London for the event scheduled on November 27.

In a social media post on Monday night, Das alleged the government stopped him from flying out in order to prevent him from addressing students at foreign universities.

Das' organisation CJP, which claims to speak for the youth, was created by Abhijeet Dipke, a Boston University graduate who returned to India to lead a protest over NEET paper leaks in June that subsequently led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister.

While the CJP has not formally announced its ties with any political party, its leaders work closely with Opposition party leaders, drawing strong criticism from the ruling BJP that the CJP was just another front to mislead young voters.