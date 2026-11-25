The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday that the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai had issued a show-cause notice to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Saurav Das over his place of birth, acting on reports from law enforcement authorities. The statement came two days after Das was stopped at Delhi airport from flying to London for a speaking event where he, as a spokesperson of the activist group CJP, was to speak on the recent protests against the Narendra Modi government.

Das has called the show-cause notice a "cowardly ploy" to curb his freedom of speech, as his passport was issued back in 2019, while the notice on his antecedents therein was issued only hours before he was to take a flight. He also said he had travelled abroad on the same passport earlier.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked a question about it at the weekly media briefing, to which he read out the rules first: "A passport application requires the applicant to provide correct information. If any discrepancy is noticed or reported by the authorities at any stage, amounting to suppression of facts, we issue a show-cause notice to the applicant seeking an explanation."

On Das's case, he added, "Based on reports received from the relevant law enforcement authorities, the Regional Passport Office, Chennai, issued a show-cause notice to Saurav Das on November 23, 2026, seeking clarification within seven days regarding his place of birth. He was also advised not to use the passport until he submits his response."

Das was stopped at the immigration counter at Indira Gandhi International Airport on the night of November 23. In a post on X that night, he said he had been prevented from travelling to London to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford.

Das says his passport was issued by the RPO in Chennai on August 21, 2019. It reportedly lists Chennai as his place of birth. Das, a journalist known for his work on the judiciary, lives in Delhi.

He said he received the notice about five hours before his post-midnight flight.

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He sought to go to court, but on Wednesday the Delhi High Court declined to urgently hear his plea challenging the restriction, news agency IANS reported. His counsel told Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre, speaking for him: "I was stopped at immigration. No order was shown to me. [There is] no LOC (lookout circular) or prohibition by any authority from letting me travel." The judge listed the matter for Thursday.

The Delhi unit of the Centre's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Das of making misleading claims. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Das was to attend an event organised by the Oxford Union, a student debating society independent of the university, and not deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford. Kapoor also alleged that Das wanted to leave the country "to defame India from abroad on Constitution Day, November 26".