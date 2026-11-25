Earlier this month, streaming platform Sony LIV announced that Hanuman Ansh would premiere on November 27. Now, Netflix has shared that the film will be available to watch on its platform from November 29.

Netflix's caption read, "Faith changed his life. His devotion changed thousands. Experience the divine story of Lord Hanuman's devout disciple, now on Netflix. Watch Hanuman Ansh, out November 29 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati, on Netflix India."

Hanuman Ansh, the devotional biopic on Neem Karoli Baba, was made on a budget of Rs 2 crore and has reportedly collected Rs 452.86 crore worldwide.

On Big Studios Saying No To Hanuman Ansh

The film was apparently ignored by big studios. Director Vishal Chaturvedi recently opened up about the lack of support despite the film's success.

He told SCREEN, "I have seen so many official statements after a big film works at the box office, but because ours is a small film by a first-time director, I didn't see any statement from any big production house, not even one. That's very surprising."

He added, "But when people meet me, they speak volumes about the film. There are only a few people with big hearts who praised it out loud, including Varun Dhawan, Virender Sehwag, and many others. No big studio or established production house wrote a letter or statement about the success of the film."

Furthermore, the director spoke about how the success of Hanuman Ansh dismissed the theories that films only work when they are made on massive budgets and backed by bigger stars.

"That myth has been broken, that only a big star, a big budget, or a major studio can make a film successful. Cinema is a people's medium. The audience watches and decides if it's a good film, but earlier it was the critics and social media that used to give that conclusion to the people," added the director.

About Hanuman Ansh

Helmed by Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a biographical devotional drama based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, which chronicles the life of Neem Karoli Baba. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead roles.

ALSO READ | Hanuman Ansh Director Says No 'Big Studio' Reacted Despite Film's Rs 452 Crore Success