Producer Anupriya Nagar met spiritual leader Sadhguru and sought his blessings for her upcoming journey. She shared a couple of pictures and videos from the meeting on social media, including one in which she is seen offering him a shawl.

Taking to Instagram, Anupriya wrote, "Sadhguru ji, thank you for welcoming me with such warmth and blessing the journey ahead. I'm still learning, asking questions and finding my way, and I'm grateful to have had this time with you."

The producer has been one of the prominent faces of Hanuman Ansh during its promotional campaign. In an earlier interaction with The Indian Express, she spoke about joining the project when it was already in post-production. She also discussed the possibility of the film becoming a trilogy and indicated that the team would reunite for its second instalment.

However, the future of the planned trilogy remains uncertain. According to sources quoted by The Indian Express, the producers may now choose to explore the story of Neem Karoli Baba separately and in their own ways.

Anupriya had also spoken about her plans to write a book documenting her experience of making Hanuman Ansh. She expressed an interest in setting up her own production house to tell stories that are close to her heart.

Meanwhile, Hanuman Ansh was released in theatres on August 7 and has emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of 2026.

Hanuman Ansh premieres on Sony LIV on Friday, November 27.

ALSO READ: After Hanuman Ansh's Rs 452 Crore Success, Will There Be A Sequel? Director Vishal Chaturvedi Reveals