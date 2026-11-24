The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to stop the release of the Pakistani series Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo on Netflix India.

In a letter dated November 24, AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta requested the Prime Minister to ensure that the series is neither released nor streamed in India.

The association also called for a permanent law banning Pakistani content, artists and productions from being featured on Indian television, OTT platforms and in cinemas.

Sharing the statement on X, AICWA wrote, "Terror Gets No Applause. Nation Comes First. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, demanding that the Pakistani series "Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" is not released on Netflix in India on 4 December 2026."

"Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens. We have also demanded a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties, and we appeal to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India. Nation Comes First. Always."

In its letter to the Prime Minister, the association also referred to the May 8, 2025 advisory issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which asked OTT platforms, streaming services and intermediaries in India to stop streaming Pakistan-origin content, including web series, films, songs and podcasts.

AICWA urged all OTT and streaming platforms to strictly comply with the advisory and called on Netflix India to publicly state that Pakistani content would not be made available in the country.

The letter was also marked to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw and Netflix India.

Titled Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, the series is based on the bestselling Urdu novel of the same name by Farhat Ishtiaq. It stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Hania Aamir, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Iqra Aziz, among others.

NDTV has reached out to Netflix for a comment.