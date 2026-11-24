Harshvardhan Rane is set to reunite with music producer Anshul Garg for a new project titled Majnu. This comes a year after the duo collaborated on Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The film is scheduled to go on the floor on December 1.

The makers announced the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The attached video featured Harshvardhan and Anshul seated together as they discussed their next collaboration. The actor expressed his enthusiasm for the project, while Anshul says, “Let's do it.”

The side note read, "The blockbuster partnership returns. Anshul Garg and Harshvardhan Rane are back together with MAJNU. After Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, get ready for another unforgettable ride! Going on floors in December 2026."

Harshvardhan Rane shared that the response to their previous film motivated them to reunite for another project. The actor also explained how the two approach each collaboration by first finding the right story and music before deciding to take it forward.

"After the love and appreciation that Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat received, Anshul and I were raring to collaborate once again. Both of us are passionate about the creative process and believe in investing the time required to find a compelling story and music that complements it," Harshvardhan said, as quoted by Filmfare.

"Now, we are all set to embark on a new journey titled Majnu. When you find like-minded collaborators who believe in a good story where emotion forms the centre of the narrative then you know that you are making a film for people who appreciate deep emotions. I am excited to be kicking off the shoot of Majnu on December 1," he added.

Majnu will be produced under the banner of Desi Music Factory, which marks the second collaboration between the actor and the production house after Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

The romantic drama revolved around the relationship between a politician's son and a popular actress. played by Sonam Bajwa. The film was released in October 2025.

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