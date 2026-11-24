Touted to be Netflix's first Pakistan-set original, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo will stream from December 4. Based on the bestselling Urdu novel by Farhat Ishtiaq, the show features Pakistan's biggest stars, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

Directed and produced by Momina Duraid, the series explores the complexities of relationships, love and healing.

The story revolves around Sikandar Sheheryar, a Harvard law student struggling with emotional trauma, and Liza, a talented artist with a complicated past. Set against the beautiful backdrop of Italy, their paths cross, leading to a journey filled with love, heartbreak, family conflicts and emotional challenges.

Sharing the first look posters, Netflix wrote, "Three generations, 6 love stories, and one question: Is the love we carry in our hearts enough?

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo - All The Love Our Hearts Carry."

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed acted together in one of the most popular and loved Pakistani shows Zindagi Gulzar Hai. The couple had reunited one more time in a series titled Barzakh. Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan had acted in the daily soap Humsafar. They had also featured in The Legend of Maula Jatt, which is touted to be the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time.

Fawad Khan has also acted in a couple of Hindi movies. They are Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons. The actor played a cameo in Karan Johar's directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Mahira Khan played the leading lady opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia's Raees.

Will India Be Able To Watch Fawad's Show On Netflix?

As of now, Netflix has not confirmed whether Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo will be available to stream in India.

The uncertainty stems from the Indian government's May 2025 advisory concerning Pakistani-origin content on digital platforms. Following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory asking all OTT platforms, media streaming services and intermediaries operating in India to discontinue web series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming content originating in Pakistan.