Rakesh Bedi may be enjoying a new level of popularity after Dhurandhar, but he believes one of his earlier films achieved an even bigger success. The actor recently compared the response to Aditya Dhar's 2025 blockbuster with that of the 1981 romantic drama Ek Duuje Ke Liye.

Interestingly, Rakesh Bedi feels the Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri-starrer was a bigger hit, recalling how audiences reacted so strongly to his character that he even received death threats through letters.

Rakesh Bedi spoke about his journey and the success of Dhurandhar during a press conference at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The film was screened at the festival on November 21, with the actor also inaugurating the Indian Panorama section. While discussing the response to his latest film, he looked back at a time when cinema had a very different way of reaching audiences.

Talking about the popularity of Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Rakesh Bedi said the film continued to attract audiences across different cities for four to five years. He pointed out that its success came without social media or the instant reach that films enjoy today. His character Chakram, who becomes a reason for misunderstandings between the lead couple, also left a strong impression on viewers.

He said, "I was a part of Ek Duuje Ke Liye, which today's generation cannot imagine the success it had. It was a bigger hit than Dhurandhar. However, Dhurandhar is also big because of social media. Today, one button can take you around the world in 1 second. But at that time, social media was not there. In that film, I was a comic kind of villain; the hero and the heroine die because of me. As a result, I used to get death threats in the form of letters. Phone toh tab tha nahin. Toh letters aate the that ‘Aapko maar daalenge. Aapki wajah se yeh log mar gaye (There were no phones back then, so I would receive letters saying, ‘We will kill you. These people died because of you)'!" as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The actor also spoke about the success of his television show Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. However, he feels the scale of popularity Dhurandhar has achieved is different from anything he has experienced in recent years.

He added, "So, I have seen such reactions as well. Then, my TV show Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi was also a big success. But those successes were limited (due to no social media at that time). Dhurandhar's success, meanwhile, is very different. I have never tasted this volume of success in the last 10-15 years. I have had hits but not such a big hit. I don't think anybody has had a hit like Dhurandhar (laughs). It's absolutely unparalleled. A lot of cinema pundits are now dividing Indian cinema into three major milestones – Mughal-E-Azam (1960), Sholay (1975) and Dhurandhar."

Directed by K Balachander, Ek Duuje Ke Liye marked Kamal Haasan's Hindi film debut and introduced Rati Agnihotri to Hindi cinema. Rakesh Bedi played Chakravarty, popularly known as Chakram, a comic yet villainous character who is brought in by Sapna's mother to help her move on from Vasu. However, he ends up falling for Sapna himself and creates further complications for the couple.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, starred Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun. The film was released in two parts in 2025 and 2026.

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