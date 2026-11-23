The Jains hosted a special Sunday lunch with Kareena-Karisma in attendance. They also hosted NCP leader Supriya Sule for the lunch. Armaan Jain, who's known to be a good chef, shared pictures from the famjam. Armaan was joined by his parents, Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, his wife Anissa Malhotra, his twin brother Aadar Jain, on the table. In a short video, Armaan is seen cooking as well.

He captioned the pictures, "Sunday family time and some good fried food."

Karisma Kapoor wrote in the comment section, "Too yumm."

Last year, Armaan Jain took the initiative to film the Netflix original Dining with the Kapoors, sharing an inside view of their culinary choices and legacy.

The one-hour special, created by Armaan, brings together members of the Kapoor family - from stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan to the elders Randhir Kapoor, Reema Jain and Neetu Kapoor, as well as Zahan Kapoor - in a rare gathering.

Armaan, son of Reema Jain, said he wanted to honour the legacy of his grandfather, legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, on his 100th birth anniversary, and felt that nothing would be better than bringing the family together for a meal.

"Food in our family - and most Indian families and families around the world - is like a catalyst to bring people together, to reminisce about good times, memories, and have fun with it. And it's been a large part of our culture growing up. Those are things that I saw growing up more than films and cinema. I actually saw food, banter, chaos, that Punjabi household - really a house on fire," he told PTI in an interview.

"I just thought fusing Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday with food, which is something that this family has loved, to really reminisce and tell a beautiful story would be great," he added.

Armaan said he decided to pitch the idea to Netflix who brought in Smriti Mundhra on board for the project. The filmmaker had earlier directed the reality TV series Indian Matchmaking and The Romantics, the four-part docuseries on Bollywood studio Yash Raj Films, for the streamer.