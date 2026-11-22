The second reception of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran in Chennai was attended by several prominent names from the film industry, cricket, and politics.
Among the guests were actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who arrived together and posed for pictures with the newlyweds.
#EXCLUSIVE | காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழாவில்.. #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception | @TheDeverakonda | @iamRashmika https://t.co/U3wHlBzEBX— Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 22, 2026
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan also arrived at the wedding reception. Actor Ramya Krishnan joined them a few moments later.
#EXCLUSIVE | காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழாவிற்கு வருகை தந்த நயன்தாரா - விக்னேஷ் சிவன் #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception https://t.co/mF0v1RBOcW— Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 22, 2026
#EXCLUSIVE | காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழாவிற்கு நடிகை ரம்யா கிருஷ்ணன் வருகை தந்த காட்சிகள் #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception https://t.co/WJlSlmUlKZ— Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 22, 2026
Superstar Rajinikanth and actor Ajith Kumar were also present at the celebrations. The two were seen sharing a warm hug.
#EXCLUSIVE | காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழாவில் சூப்பர்ஸ்டார் ரஜினிகாந்த் - அஜித்குமார் #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception | @rajinikanth | @Akracingoffl https://t.co/wpqXURjT9n— Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 22, 2026
Cricketer MS Dhoni also attended the reception. Inside pictures from the event showed him interacting with Rajinikanth and his wife, Latha Rajinikanth.
#EXCLUSIVE | காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழாவில்.. #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception | @rajinikanth https://t.co/eZE1nzHijB— Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 22, 2026
The guest list also included filmmakers Atlee, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson Dilipkumar and Shankar.
#EXCLUSIVE | காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழாவில் எம்.எஸ்.தோனி - அட்லீ #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception https://t.co/TBDwBaLYSb— Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 22, 2026
#EXCLUSIVE | காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழாவில் இயக்குநர் லோகேஷ் கனகராஜ்! #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception | @Dir_Lokesh https://t.co/HwY5VFE5KC— Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 22, 2026
#EXCLUSIVE | காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழாவில் இயக்குநர் நெல்சன் #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception | @Nelsondilpkumar https://t.co/wKzf5h2nUo— Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 22, 2026
#EXCLUSIVE | காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழாவிற்கு வருகை தந்த இயக்குநர் ஷங்கர்! #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception | @shankarshanmugh https://t.co/g3i6ZJz0qr— Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 22, 2026
Actors Pooja Hegde, Silambarasan, Simran and Pradeep Ranganathan were among those who joined the celebrations. Director Ashwath Marimuthu was also in attendance.
#EXCLUSIVE | காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழாவில் நடிகை பூஜா ஹெக்டே #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception https://t.co/MxVfm9BZKp— Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 22, 2026
#EXCLUSIVE | காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழாவில் நடிகர் சிலம்பரசன்! #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception | @SilambarasanTR_ https://t.co/YiRJvof93H— Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 22, 2026
#EXCLUSIVE | காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழாவிற்கு வருகை தந்த நடிகர் பிரதீப் ரங்கநாதன், இயக்குநர் அஷ்வத் மாரிமுத்து #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception https://t.co/ftk3Vm2rfg— Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 22, 2026
Several prominent names from the cricketing world were present as well. Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin and Indian women's cricket star Deepti Sharma attended the reception.
A Look At Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran's Reception Outfits
Anirudh Ravichander looked dapper in a white tailored blazer, which he paired with a black deep-neck shirt and matching black trousers.
Kavya Maran, meanwhile, looked elegant in a fitted, off-shoulder white gown featuring intricate floral embellishments. The gown had delicate sleeves, a sheer neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette. She completed her look with a statement diamond necklace and soft, wavy hair.
#EXCLUSIVE | காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழாவில் SRH அணியின் பயிற்சியாளர் முத்தையா முரளிதரன். #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception https://t.co/3oNmCfSLeo- Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 22, 2026
The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Greece on November 11.
ALSO READ: Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar Share A Warm Hug At Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran's Wedding Reception