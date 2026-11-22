The second reception of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran in Chennai was attended by several prominent names from the film industry, cricket, and politics.

Among the guests were actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who arrived together and posed for pictures with the newlyweds.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan also arrived at the wedding reception. Actor Ramya Krishnan joined them a few moments later.

Superstar Rajinikanth and actor Ajith Kumar were also present at the celebrations. The two were seen sharing a warm hug.

Cricketer MS Dhoni also attended the reception. Inside pictures from the event showed him interacting with Rajinikanth and his wife, Latha Rajinikanth.

The guest list also included filmmakers Atlee, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson Dilipkumar and Shankar.

Actors Pooja Hegde, Silambarasan, Simran and Pradeep Ranganathan were among those who joined the celebrations. Director Ashwath Marimuthu was also in attendance.

Several prominent names from the cricketing world were present as well. Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin and Indian women's cricket star Deepti Sharma attended the reception.

A Look At Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran's Reception Outfits

Anirudh Ravichander looked dapper in a white tailored blazer, which he paired with a black deep-neck shirt and matching black trousers.

Kavya Maran, meanwhile, looked elegant in a fitted, off-shoulder white gown featuring intricate floral embellishments. The gown had delicate sleeves, a sheer neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette. She completed her look with a statement diamond necklace and soft, wavy hair.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Greece on November 11.

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