Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar were among the prominent guests at the wedding reception of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran in Chennai on November 22.

Pictures from the festivities show Rajinikanth and Ajith sharing a warm moment. The two were seen chatting and exchanging a hug, making it a special moment for fans of Tamil cinema.

Ajith opted for a classic black suit paired with a crisp white shirt. Rajinikanth, meanwhile, arrived in a black shirt.

The wedding celebrations continued for a second day on November 22, with several prominent personalities expected to join the festivities, including Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda.

A Look At Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran's Reception Outfits

Anirudh Ravichander looked dapper in a white tailored blazer, which he paired with a black deep-neck shirt and matching black trousers.

Kavya Maran, meanwhile, looked elegant in a fitted, off-shoulder white gown featuring intricate floral embellishments. The gown had delicate sleeves, a sheer neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette. She completed her look with a statement diamond necklace and soft, wavy hair.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Greece on November 11.