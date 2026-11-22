Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar were among the prominent guests at the wedding reception of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran in Chennai on November 22.
Pictures from the festivities show Rajinikanth and Ajith sharing a warm moment. The two were seen chatting and exchanging a hug, making it a special moment for fans of Tamil cinema.
Ajith opted for a classic black suit paired with a crisp white shirt. Rajinikanth, meanwhile, arrived in a black shirt.
#EXCLUSIVE | காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழாவில் சூப்பர்ஸ்டார் ரஜினிகாந்த் - அஜித்குமார் #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception | @rajinikanth | @Akracingoffl https://t.co/wpqXURjT9n— Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 22, 2026
#EXCLUSIVE | காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழாவில் சூப்பர்ஸ்டார் ரஜினிகாந்த் - அஜித்குமார் #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception | @rajinikanth | @Akracingoffl https://t.co/lMxgWYsujP— Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 22, 2026
The wedding celebrations continued for a second day on November 22, with several prominent personalities expected to join the festivities, including Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda.
A Look At Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran's Reception Outfits
Anirudh Ravichander looked dapper in a white tailored blazer, which he paired with a black deep-neck shirt and matching black trousers.
Kavya Maran, meanwhile, looked elegant in a fitted, off-shoulder white gown featuring intricate floral embellishments. The gown had delicate sleeves, a sheer neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette. She completed her look with a statement diamond necklace and soft, wavy hair.
#EXCLUSIVE | காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழாவில் SRH அணியின் பயிற்சியாளர் முத்தையா முரளிதரன். #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception https://t.co/3oNmCfSLeo— Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 22, 2026
The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Greece on November 11.