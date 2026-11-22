At a time when death threats and security concerns have become an increasing worry for Bollywood, some of the biggest names from the worlds of cinema, sport and public life came together under one roof at the Global Peace Honours 2026 in Mumbai. Held at the iconic Gateway of India, the evening saw Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Suniel Shetty, Vikrant Massey and several other prominent personalities come together to celebrate courage, humanity and peace.

The gathering carried particular significance against the backdrop of recent security concerns involving members of the film fraternity. With threats to celebrities and incidents of violence making headlines, the event brought the spotlight back on the importance of standing together against fear and promoting peace.

Organised by the Divyaj Foundation, founded by Amruta Fadnavis, the annual initiative honours individuals who have demonstrated courage and stood against terrorism. It also pays tribute to the victims of terror attacks and seeks to promote compassion, solidarity and unity.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was among the prominent personalities presenting honours, spoke about how the idea of peace must begin with individuals. The actor said that peace and tranquillity start within one's own heart, before extending to the larger world. He also spoke about the immense love he has received during his travels across different countries.

“Peace and tranquillity begin in a very small place. They begin within us, in our own hearts. By the grace of God, wherever I go, whichever country I visit, I receive immense love from every corner of the world,” Shah Rukh said.

The superstar also brought back memories of his iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge as he made a reference to one of its most popular dialogues while speaking about putting aside differences.

“Bade bade deshon mein chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain, Senorita,” he said, drawing attention to the familiar line from the film. Shah Rukh also struck his trademark arms-wide-open pose at the event.

In a particularly significant moment, Shah Rukh Khan presented the Global Peace Honour to Devika Natesan Rotawan, the youngest survivor of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The moment brought the focus back to remembering the victims of the attacks and recognising the courage of those who survived one of the darkest chapters in Mumbai's history.

One of the memorable moments of the evening came when Ranveer Singh honoured cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who received the Global Peace Honour for his philanthropic work through the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.

Speaking to the Master Blaster on stage, Ranveer took a trip down memory lane, recalling how millions of cricket fans would hope for Tendulkar to remain at the crease, regardless of how the match was progressing.

“One name he is known by is Master Blaster. We lovingly call him Master. When you used to bat, all of us would feel that no matter what happened in the match, we just wanted you to be at the crease, Sachin,” Ranveer said.

He went on to praise Tendulkar's continued contribution to society, comparing his philanthropic work to another important innings.

“And even after all these years, you are still playing an important innings. This is an innings in which you are working for children's education, health, sports and their dreams,” the actor added.

Sachin's recognition highlighted the work being undertaken by his foundation in areas focusing on children's welfare and opportunities.

The evening also saw veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan pay tribute to the martyrs and victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks through a special video message screened at the ceremony.

Sadhguru was conferred with the Global Peace Honour by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and actor Suniel Shetty.

Akshay Kumar added to the evening's entertainment with a performance, even stepping down from the stage and into the audience, while Ranveer Singh was among the celebrities presenting honours.

From Shah Rukh Khan honouring a 26/11 survivor to Ranveer Singh celebrating Sachin Tendulkar's contribution beyond cricket, the evening brought together stories of courage, resilience and service. While the star power made for a memorable gathering, the honours also served as a tribute to those who have stood up against terrorism and worked towards building a more compassionate society.