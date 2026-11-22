Splitsvilla fame Sorab Bedi has come out in support of his girlfriend Delnaz Daruwala, a fashion industry professional, after she faced online trolling over their relationship.

Speaking on the Nayandeep Rakshit podcast, Sorab said he does not regret making his relationship public. He also warned people against making personal comments about Delnaz.

Reacting to the trolls, he said, "Main toh thoda shareefi wale line mein hoon, koi ladka mere saamne aa ke bol de ek baar... Main jaan se maar dunga" (I usually keep things polite, but if a guy says something like that to my face, I will kill him).

The actor also reacted to comments about their age gap and claims that Delnaz helped him get modelling assignments. According to the reports, Delnaz and Sorab have a 24 year age gap.

Sorab said he finds the comments against Delnaz completely wrong. He also pointed out that he is not the only man who is attracted to women older than him. He also said that online criticism does not bother him, "Mujhe koi farak nahi padta" (It does not make any difference to me).

Sorab said he has no problem even if she helped him get modelling assignments. "Agar unhone dilwayi bhi hogi toh mujhe farak nahi padega. How does it matter?" (Even if she helped me get the work, why should it matter?).

Sorab added that he and Delnaz have known each other for eight years. When asked if the trolling had affected Delnaz, Sorab said she was not bothered by it. He described her as strong-headed and stated that she knows how to handle such comments.

Sorab also explained why he does not take online trolling seriously. He referred to Premanand Ji Maharaj, whom he considers God, and said that even he faces criticism and trolling.

The controversy began after Sorab shared pictures with Delnaz on Instagram on October 16. He captioned the post, "Izzat se comment karna, tumhari Bhabhi hai" (Comment respectfully, she is your sister-in-law).

Sorab responded to those questioning his age gap with Delnaz through a post on his Instagram broadcast channel, saying, "If you are talking about the age gap, I find her very beautiful."

The actor also spoke about the possibility of marrying Delnaz and said he has no problem taking their relationship forward. "Main use shadi bhi kar lunga, biyah ke bhi le aaunga. Tumhe kya dikkat hai?" (I will even marry her and bring her home. What problem do you have with that?).

Before this, Sorab's equation with Niharika Tiwari had grabbed attention during their stint on Splitsvilla X6. Fans popularly called them 'Sorika'. Niharika announced their separation in September 2026, while Sorab later claimed that they were never romantically involved.

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