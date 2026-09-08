Neena Gupta, 67, Prefers Working With The Younger Generation, Says Actors Her Age Have 'Ego Problems And Insecurities'

Neena Gupta is busy promoting her upcoming series, Chumbak. The 67-year-old actor recently revealed that she feels more comfortable working with the younger generation than with people from her own generation.

She said that people her age have "ego problems and insecurities," which sometimes make them difficult to work with.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Neena Gupta said, "I get along so well with this younger generation. Lagta hi nahi ki main inse bahut badi hoon (I don't feel like I am much older than them). When I work with (actors of) my generation, bahut taqleef hoti hai (it is very difficult)."

Citing an example, she added, "They have so much ego. Once, during a shoot, this actor was standing behind me and thought he wasn't visible (in the frame). So, he pulled me back and took my spot. This is how it is. They have ego problems and insecurities."

Neena Gupta's co-stars in Chumbak are more than 20 years younger than her. Drawing a comparison and explaining why it is easier to work with them than with actors of her own age, she said, "Also, unko koi bhi baat lag jaati hai (they take offence to anything). They take it very personally. With these people (her co-stars in Chumbak), I can say anything to them, and they don't mind. So I always prefer working with younger actors."

Talking about Chumbak, it is a family comedy directed by Aatish Kapadia. The series also stars Deven Bhojani, Manasi Parekh, Sumeet Vyas, Sumeet Raghavan, Sandeepa Dhar, Anant Joshi, Amyra Dastur, Arjun Bijlani, and Helly Shah. Chumbak will premiere on Netflix on 10 September 2026.

Also Read: 'Nothing Is Going To Change': Neena Gupta On Women Being Told What To Wear