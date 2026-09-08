"Truth Will Defeat <i>Jhooth Ki Goonj</i>": PM Modi Targets Rahul Gandhi In Gujarat

Queen's 'We Will Rock You' and subsequently 'Aari Aari' from the superhit film Dhurandhar played on a stage in Gujarat's Vadodara today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a grand entrance to loud cheers by a young crowd.

In his home state to announce new projects and inaugurate completed ones, PM Modi walked amid a sea of young people and waved at them as the 1977 song, synonymous with youth movements, played in the background.

The prime minister appealed to young people not to fall for tall claims made by those who spread lies, alluding to Opposition parties including the Congress.

"People will try to mislead you through Jhooth Ki Goonj, but youth will stand with truth," he said in an apparent swipe at Rahul Gandhi and his party's Chhatron Ki Goonj campaign.

The prime minister's comments were also a play on the fact-check of Rahul Gandhi's speeches by a satirical political website that said he made false statements in a majority of them. The website, 'Jhooth Ki Goonj', had said it went through 40 statements made by Rahul Gandhi at four separate events linked to his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign, and found 29 of them were "false" and 11 were "misleading".

The event titled 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' saw many announcements on infrastructure projects and a few swipes at the Opposition.

"Recently, a double-stack container freight train was operated from JNPT (Mumbai) to Vadodara - meaning the train ran with one container stacked on top of another. With this single trip, the volume of cargo transported from Mumbai to Vadodara was equivalent to that of over 250 trucks," PM Modi said.

"Now, enter the naraaz fufa (angry uncle) figure, the one who will immediately start complaining, 'what about the truck drivers, where will the trucks go, what will happen to those who bought trucks?' Well, fufa has found something to grumble about now," PM Modi said.

He referred to the status of the Dedicated Freight Corridor before 2014 and said that not even 1 km of the project had been completed during the previous government's seven to eight years.

On an issue that the young crowd, or the Gen-Z, care about a lot, PM Modi said the government is moving towards providing free online coaching by top teachers to students preparing for competitive exams, aimed at reducing the financial burden on poor and middle-class families.

"The world is changing rapidly, and along with it, the needs of the world are changing too. Similarly, our methods and ways of learning and education are evolving as well. Earlier, the entire focus used to be solely on degrees, but now, alongside degrees, the focus is also on skills. The importance of skills is growing... Every year, a significant portion of the earnings of our middle-class families is spent on coaching for these children," PM Modi said.