'Don't Miss It Folks': Preity Zinta Goes Gaga Over <i>Hanuman Ansh</i>

Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh hit the theatres on August 7. The film, which started as a completely quiet release, soon mutated into a massive theatrical storm entirely through public demand. The devotional drama grew through powerful organic word-of-mouth and defied industry expectations by grossing over Rs 132 crore in India.

The film has also caught the attention of Bollywood celebrities. After Varun Dhawan and Aditya Dhar showed their support for the film, Preity Zinta recently watched Hanuman Ansh in theatres. The actor took to social media to urge her fans to watch the movie on the big screen.

Preity shared a photo of herself watching the film in theatres on her Instagram stories. She captioned the image simply with "Sita Ram" and "Wow".

In another post, the actor urged her followers not to miss the movie in theatres. She wrote, "Don't miss it folks."

Before this, Varun Dhawan had shown support for Hanuman Ansh on social media. The actor shared that he watched the film in theatres with his mother. “Please go to the theatre and watch Hanuman Ansh. I just went with my mom, and it was an amazing experience. Take your parents, go with your friends. I highly recommend this film to everyone," he said.

"No one had told me to make this video, nor had anyone called me; I just wanted to do this. I have had a connection with Lord Hanuman since childhood, but this is something else. This is a purely made film. I will not even call it a film; it's something divine. You go and experience it," the actor added.

Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar also extended support for the film on his Instagram stories.

Hanuman Ansh marks the Bollywood debut of Shobhinaw Satyaa, who plays the lead role of Neem Karoli Baba. Directed and produced by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi, the supporting cast includes Chandan Anand, Nikhil Dubey, Udaysinh Rajput, Purnima Tiwari and Mannish Chaudhary in key roles.

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