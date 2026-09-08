<i>Artificial</i> Trailer: Andrew Garfield Brings Sam Altman's OpenAI Saga To The Big Screen

Andrew Garfield is stepping into the world of artificial intelligence. The actor plays OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in the trailer for Artificial, which was released today, September 8.

The trailer gives a first look at Garfield as Altman and the events that unfolded at OpenAI. Yura Borisov, known for Anora, also stars in the film.

Garfield's character can be seen talking about his vision for artificial intelligence and the launch of ChatGPT. He also reflects on the impact of the technology, saying its release has "opened Pandora's box".

Artificial is set around one of the most dramatic moments in OpenAI's history. In November 2023, Altman was removed as the company's CEO by its board. The board said at the time that he had not been consistently honest in his communication with them. This, it said, had affected the board's ability to carry out its responsibilities.

Altman's exit, however, did not last long. Mira Murati, played by Monica Barbaro in the film, was named interim CEO. Within days, Altman was back at OpenAI and resumed his role as CEO.

According to PEOPLE, the film also features Ike Barinholtz as Elon Musk, who was one of OpenAI's co-founders. Cooper Hoffman, Jason Schwartzman and Mark Rylance are also part of the cast.

Artificial is directed by Luca Guadagnino, known for films such as Challengers and After the Hunt. The screenplay has been written by Simon Rich, who previously worked as a writer on Saturday Night Live.

The film will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival in October. It is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 25.

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