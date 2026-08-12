OpenAI Faces Another Exit: Sam Altman's Close Aide Quits Amid IPO Buzz

Already grappling with exits of senior executive, OpenAI has lost its chief operating officer (COO) now.

Brad Lightcap, one of CEO Sam Altman's closest and longest-serving aides, has resigned. Lightcap, who joined OpenAI in 2018, says he now plans to "start something new".

The exit comes as OpenAI is preparing for what could be one of the biggest IPOs in the technology industry. The company is currently valued at around $852 billion. The company's valuation could cross $1 trillion if it goes public.

Why Did Brad Lightcap Resign?

Brad Lightcap announced his departure in a message to OpenAI employees that he later shared publicly. He described the decision as "bittersweet". He also made it clear that he is not walking away from the AI mission altogether.

In his post on X, Lightcap wrote: "I feel incredibly fortunate to have spent most of the last decade pursuing our mission and building this company." He added that he plans to continue contributing to the broader mission "from a different vantage point". However, he did not reveal what he plans to build next. Lightcap also suggested that he sees new challenges emerging as AI becomes more powerful.

Who Is Brad Lightcap?

Lightcap joined the company in 2018, and eventually became its chief financial officer. Later, he served as OpenAI's chief operating officer for four years.

Before OpenAI, Lightcap had worked at Y Combinator, the startup accelerator previously led by Altman. He also worked at Dropbox and JPMorgan. At OpenAI, his role went far beyond finance. He helped build the company's business and operational machinery as it moved from a research-focused AI lab into a company selling AI products to businesses.

Lightcap helped OpenAI build early versions of teams covering finance, legal, people operations, corporate security, go-to-market, government relations and partnerships. His work became particularly important as OpenAI pushed deeper into enterprise AI. Lightcap's go-to-market organisation grew from around 50 employees to more than 700 over an 18-month period through mid-2025.

Sam Altman's Reaction

Responding to his exit, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said Lightcap was among the few people who understood the idea when OpenAI still sounded "totally crazy". He also said OpenAI would not be where it is today without him. Their relationship goes back to their Y Combinator days.

OpenAI has seen several senior departures in recent months, according to a Business Insider report. Earlier this year, Bill Peebles, who headed Sora, left the company. Sora's shutdown came as OpenAI narrowed its focus and pulled back from some of its side projects. Kevin Weil, who led OpenAI's science initiative, also left. So did Srinivas Narayanan, the company's technology chief for B2B applications.

Fidji Simo, one of OpenAI's most senior leaders, moved away from her operating role and into an advisory position. OpenAI's head of Safety Systems, Johannes Heidecke, also left in July. Other departures have included AI ethics lead Chloe Bakalar and chief futurist Joshua Achiam, according to media reports.

Reason Behind Exits

There is no evidence that all these executives left for the same reason. In Lightcap's case, he has publicly framed his decision as a move towards something new. He has also said he believes in OpenAI "more than ever".

The departures also come amid a broader change in OpenAI's priorities. The company has been narrowing its focus towards enterprise AI and coding while cutting back on some of its other projects, added the report. The exits of Peebles and Weil, for example, came as OpenAI reduced its focus on Sora and OpenAI for Science.

Earlier, in 2025, former OpenAI employees had raised concerns about how freely researchers could publish work highlighting the economic risks of AI. However, OpenAI denied such reports and said it had expanded the scope of its economic research.