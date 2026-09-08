Who Was Vikram Singh, Manipur Singer Beaten To Death For Objecting To Drinking Outside Delhi Home

Chongtham Vikram Singh, a 54-year-old musician from Manipur, died after he was allegedly assaulted outside his home in Delhi's Kilokari village in the early hours of Monday.

A guitarist, music teacher and mentor, Vikram Singh had spent nearly two decades in the capital after making a name for himself in Manipur's Western music and rock scene.

Who Was Vikram Singh?

Vikram Singh hailed from Thangmeiband Lourung Purel Leikai in Imphal West and moved to Delhi nearly two decades ago to pursue music. He lived and worked in the capital for around 17 years and remained connected to the city's Manipuri community.

Before moving to Delhi, Vikram Singh played lead guitar with several prominent Manipur bands, including Ultra Vires, Phoenix and Eastern Dark. He was regarded as one of the early musicians associated with the state's rock movement and became a known figure in its Western music scene.

In Delhi, Vikram Singh took up teaching alongside performing. According to the Times of India, he established a music school and mentored students from his home. He also taught at the Delhi School of Music, where he worked with aspiring musicians.

His work also included collaborations outside the Manipuri music circuit. He also performed at cultural events and concerts in Delhi.

Vikram Singh came from a family with a strong musical background. His mother, 86-year-old Chongtham Ongbi Kamala Devi, is a noted Manipuri singer who has worked in classical and modern music.

His cousin, filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi, directed Boong, which became the first Indian film to win a BAFTA.

Vikram Singh is survived by his wife, Jyotsana, a senior consultant at a multinational company, and their son Yaiphaba, a law student.

How Did Vikram Singh Die?

According to PTI, Vikram Singh went downstairs after objecting to a group of men who were allegedly drinking and making noise outside his apartment. A confrontation followed, during which he was allegedly attacked.

Vikram Singh sustained serious injuries and was taken to Holy Family Hospital by his son. He later died at the hospital, police said.

Seven men have been arrested, and a juvenile has been apprehended in connection with the case. The accused have been identified as Bharat Kumar, Pramod, Ramzan Khan, Deepanshu, Mohan Vishwakarma, Vijay and Mannu. Police said they worked at different dhabas and food stalls.

The North East Students Society, Delhi University, described Vikram Singh as a "respected Manipuri musician" while condoling his death. The organisation called the incident a "senseless act of violence" and urged authorities to ensure a thorough investigation and hold those responsible accountable.

Also Read: Manipur Singer Beaten To Death For Objecting To Drinking Outside Delhi Home