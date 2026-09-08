'I Liked <i>Dhurandhar</i>, But Is This Even A Story?': Tigmanshu Dhulia Says Only One Kind Of Film Being Made Today

Paan Singh Tomar director Tigmanshu Dhulia took the stage at a recent event in Delhi where he spoke about how the quality of films being made in today's mainstream and commercial space. Citing the example of the multi-crore blockbuster Dhurandhar, the National Award-winning filmmaker said that films these days have no stories to tell and attributed this trend to "corporate culture".

Tigmanshu Dhulia, who is looking forward to the release of his film Ghamasaan on ZEE5, said while he liked the first part of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar for its music and presentation, he felt the story department could have done a better job.

"Thanks to corporate culture, only one kind of film is being made today. Every film is a fictional biopic. When I talk about commercial mainstream cinema, there are examples like Pushpa, KGF and Dhurandhar.

"By the way, I liked the first part of Dhurandhar, very well presented, engaging, good music. But if you ask someone to tell the story of Dhurandhar, no one will be able to tell you. A man, who is undercover, goes to Pakistan and wreaks havoc there. Is this even a story?" he said at the event.

Dhurandhar, a two-part film series fronted by Ranveer Singh, has collectively earned over Rs 3,000 crore.

The director, also known for films such as Haasil and the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise, said "extreme capitalism" is responsible for such trends.

"There are no stories in today's films. People who would tell stories don't exist anymore and the ones who want to narrate their stories don't get to do so. People think those films 'won't work'. It's the same template... People also start looking the same, they even have the same haircut. Every city has started looking the same."

Ghamasaan stars Arshad Warsi and Prateek Gandhi. It is set to be released on ZEE5 on Friday.

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