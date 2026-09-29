"There's No One Kind Of Love": Jennifer Winget On Finding Love In 40s

Jennifer Winget tied the knot with Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in July 2026. It was a close-knit ceremony in the United Kingdom.

The actor shared glimpses from the dreamy ceremony on her social media, and fans are definitely loving them. Many were surprised that Jennifer managed to keep her wedding out of the public eye.

Now, in her first interaction since the wedding, Jennifer laughed off the idea of keeping her nuptials ‘secret' and got candid about finding love after heartbreak.

‘Was it a secret?'

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Jennifer Winget said, “Was it a secret, though? It was all out there.” She said she has had to learn how to be a public figure despite her urge to keep her private life under wraps. “It's not like I have a choice. Everyone wants to know everything.”

“There are no secrets as such. Be good, do good, and sab acha hi hoga (everything will be good),” she added.

“She Always Believed In Love:” Jennifer Winget

The Shaque: Trust No One actress shared that she always believed in love even after her divorce from Karan Singh Grover. Jennifer explained that one cannot give up on love at any age because the emotion is not restricted to only one form or one relationship.

“I have always believed in love since I first got to know what love is. We all have it in us,” she said, adding, “Love, for me, is not just a partner's love, but love of the family and friends. It might sound very cliched but it is true. As you grow older, you realise how important the love of friends and family is. Love is not confined to just romantic relationships. The love that your pets give you is so unconditional. So, there is no one kind of love.”

In the same interview, Jennifer also shared a message for those who think they will not find love again after heartbreak. According to Jennifer, heartbreak is not the end of one's life.

“You fight with your friends. You fall out with them. That's life. Sometimes you are up, sometimes you are down. It just keeps going on. That's the fun of life,” she concluded.

Jennifer Winget And William Ishmael's Love Story

Jennifer and William crossed paths in 2012 in Singapore. The duo met through mutual friends during a barbecue thrown by the Singapore-based businessman in Wales. She reportedly met William while she was still married to her first husband, Karan Singh Grover.

The two started dating in 2023 and within a few days, William reportedly proposed to his ladylove during a holiday at a beach in Koh Samui and she said ‘yes'. On July 16, Jennifer and William got married in an intimate Christian ceremony in West Wales, UK.

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