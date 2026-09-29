Emraan Hashmi Copied Anand Bakshi's Smoking Style In <i>Gunmaaster G9</i>, Reveals Director Aditya Datt

It's the little things in films that make a character or plot more interesting and a movie worth watching on the big screen. When Emraan Hashmi copied legendary lyricist Anand Bakshi's distinctive smoking style in Gunmaaster G9, under the direction of Aditya Datt, it wasn't only a character detail. It was something much more personal.

Aditya, who directed the film, said the gesture was his way of paying tribute to his grandfather. He asked Emraan to follow Bakshi's distinctive smoking style in the action thriller.

Anand Bakshi played an important role in Aditya's life. He encouraged his grandson to pursue filmmaking and even directed him towards Mahesh Bhatt when Aditya expressed his interest in the world of cinema.

According to a report published by Mid-Day, Aditya told, “My grandfather used to smoke in a particular way. I told Emraan that he should smoke like that.”

Aditya recalled that when he went to Anand Bakshi and shared his interest in cinema, his grandfather listened and encouraged him. “When I told my grandfather that I wanted to make films, he didn't simply dismiss it as a passing phase. He actually tested me. He asked me to narrate a story, listened to me, and then told me to go meet Mahesh Bhatt. That was his way of figuring out whether I was serious about cinema.”

Gunmaaster G9 is an action-romance film starring Emraan Hashmi and Genelia D'Souza. Emraan plays a man whose life turns upside down when a mafia syndicate targets him. He is then forced to fight for his love while taking on those who threaten his life.

Speaking about his approach to filmmaking, Aditya said, “My way of narrating cinema is that I do larger-than-life things. It's not reality because I'm not making a documentary or trying to be realistic, but it has to have screen logic when you see it. I need to give the answers on the screen.”

This project marks the reunion of Emraan Hashmi and Aditya Datt after Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Dil Diya Hai.

Gunmaaster G9 is set to hit theatres on November 27, with its music composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

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