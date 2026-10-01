'I Hit Sonam Kapoor In The Mouth With The Gun': Jim Sarbh Recalls Day 1 Of <i>Neerja</i> Shoot

Jim Sarbh played the volatile and terrifying terrorist Khali in the 2016 biographical film Neerja. He earned widespread praise for his convincing portrayal. However, he recently revealed a behind-the-scenes incident involving Sonam Kapoor, who played the titular character, and what unfolded on the first day of the shoot.

Jim Sarbh told The Hollywood Reporter, "On my first day of shooting, an accident happened. I accidentally hit Sonam Kapoor in the mouth with the gun. I told myself, 'Oh my God, what have I done?' I will never forget that intensity and panic. However, she was such a sport about it, and everyone else was enjoying what I was doing. Luckily, I didn't get fired from my first film; otherwise, we wouldn't be here."

Speaking about hierarchies on film sets, Jim Sarbh also reflected on coming from a theatre background and how the environment initially felt unfamiliar to him.

He said, "I don't think I am still adjusted to it. All my experiences up until that time were that we were all working on a project together. I didn't get it. Not that that project was like that."

"There are these very distinct hierarchies, which I think, the more we can dissolve them, the better the future of filmmaking will be. When everyone has been picked because of what they do and for their contribution to a particular project, there will be a greater sense of mutual respect amongst everybody. Then you will want to do your job to the best of your ability. In the structure of the hierarchy, sometimes people feel undervalued, and it creates a situation where mediocrity can also thrive. It's complicated," concluded Jim Sarbh.

About Neerja

The Ram Madhvani-directed movie, that stars Sonam Kapoor in the lead role, received several awards including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards. Sonam Kapoor received a Special Mention award for her role in Neerja at the 64th National Film Awards. Besides Sonam Kapoor, Neerja also featured Shabana Azmi, Jim Sarbh, Shekhar Ravjiani and Yogendra Tiku.

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