Video: Inside Jennifer Winget's Grand Goa Wedding With Longtime Boyfriend William Ishmael

Jennifer Winget married her longtime beau William Ishmael on July 16 in West Wales, UK. Now, inside videos from her fun Goa wedding have surfaced online and gone viral in no time.

Jennifer Winget looked ecstatic in the clips as she partied hard with her friends.

In one video, she is seen teaching William the desi thumkas as they dance it out.

Another video shows Jennifer Winget hugging and warmly welcoming close friend Genelia Deshmukh.

Jennifer Winget's First Set Of Wedding Pics

The montage video featured glimpses of the bride and groom exchanging wedding vows at a church and moments from their wedding photoshoot. The clip concludes with the text: "Officially introducing to my man, my husband, Will!." In the caption, she wrote, ".. and finally our stars aligned! @williamishmael."

About Jennifer Winget And William Ishmael

According to a Bombay Times report, Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael got married on Thursday, July 16, in an intimate ceremony in the United Kingdom. The white wedding was a private event attended only by family and close friends, a source told the publication. Rumours about Jennifer and William dating have circulated for a while, but the couple has stayed silent on their relationship.

William Ishmael is a finance professional based in Singapore. His LinkedIn lists him as Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group since 2022.

Jennifer was previously married to television actor Karan Singh Grover. The former couple separated in November 2014 and officially completed their divorce in 2016.

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