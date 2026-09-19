'Not Everyone Will Understand Art': Deepika Singh Hits Back At Trolls Over Her <i>Ganpati Visarjan</i> Dance

Deepika Singh has finally addressed the criticism surrounding a video in which she was seen dancing during Ganpati visarjan. The actor was criticised for her dance moves despite the religious nature of the event.

Now, the actor has shared a detailed response explaining the performance was an experiment with rhythm rather than a common dance routine. She also questioned why media platforms had joined the criticism and wrote, “Wow…ab trollers ke saath media channels bhi? (Now media channels too).”

Defending her dance, Deepika continued, “This is called experimenting with Taal. But yes, for that you need to be educated about art and dance. You need to be open, not rigid.”

Photo Credit: Instagram

She further argued that audiences often become accustomed to familiar forms of performance and thus struggle to accept something that looks different from what they have previously seen. "You are only accepting what you have seen till now. Because it's new and different, it's irritating you. I understand," she wrote.

Deepika further stated that she viewed experimentation as an essential part of art. She concluded the note by adding, “It's okay. Not everyone will understand art.”

Take a look at the video:

Deepika further called out one Odissi dancer for trolling her dance moves. “My dance ANGERED one Odissi Dancer. Thank me later for the followers you get and good reach because of trolling me…it hurts when your own fraternity people put oil in the fire created by my followers.”

She continued, “I have seen artists experimenting with Odissi on jazz, on Michael Jackson songs, on Bollywood, and on tabla during Jugalbandi with Kathak dancers. That time no one says it's wrong. They call it fusion.”

Photo Credit: Instagram

The actor added, “Dhol is also a traditional Indian instrument, and if you think I am doing Odissi, I am not doing any torso movement here. I am not doing Tribhangi, the three bents which make Odissi distinct from other forms. So technically it's not Odissi.”

While reactions to the Ganpati visarjan video remain divided, Deepika made it clear that she stands by the performance and believes unfamiliar artistic choices should also be respected.

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