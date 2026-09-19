Are Isabelle Kaif And Sunny Kaushal Dating? Pics From Turkey Vacay Spark Romance Rumours

Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal's brother, Sunny Kaushal, seem to have sparked romance rumours. The duo share a close bond and have often been spotted together at Vicky and Katrina's Mumbai home. Now, fans are wondering whether there's more to their relationship.

The speculation began with a few photos. Sunny Kaushal dropped a carousel of photos on Instagram. Some snaps in the photo dump bore a striking resemblance to another post shared by Isabelle Kaif.

The photos concerned adorable snaps of some cats. Sunny did not share any location with his pictures.



While Sunny posted the photos on Friday, Isabelle had dropped a photo dump in July of her trip to Turkey.





Interestingly, in the carousel, Sunny had also dropped a photo of Dungeon Crawler Carl, a fantasy book he was reading. The image prompted a comment from Isabelle, who wrote, “You are welcome for the best book rec ever.”



Are Sunny Kaushal And Isabelle Kaif Dating?



The similarity in some of the photos led a fan to speculate that the two might be dating.



The post surprised Reddit users. One person joked, “Alexa, play Hum Aapke Hain Koun.”



Another wrote, “Might be a reach but would be crazy if it happens.”



An account asked, “Is any movie or collab coming? Why would they out their relationship like this? These are the same pictures, not even little bit cryptic. Something isn't adding up.”



Neither Sunny nor Isabelle has commented on the speculation.



Isabelle and Sunny have often been spotted celebrating festivals at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Mumbai home. Vicky and Katrina got married in 2021.



Sunny Kaushal And Sharvari's Rumoured Romance



Earlier, Sunny Kaushal was linked to Alpha actor Sharvari. The two were reportedly together for a long time but broke up last year.



While Sharvari and Sunny had not confirmed their relationship, a Free Press Journal reported that they grew closer in 2020 after meeting on the sets of The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye.



A source told the Free Press Journal in June that Sharvari and Sunny parted ways due to their differing career trajectories. “Sharvari is more famous than Sunny today. So, it kind of made things awkward between the two. And, it is one of the reasons that got them to go their separate ways in 2025,” the insider claimed.

Sunny Kaushal was last seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.



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