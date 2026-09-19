"Why Did You Even Make It?": Samay Raina Takes A Dig At Nawazuddin Siddiqui Over <i>Thamma</i> Failure

Samay Raina has once again managed to get the internet talking with the latest episode of India's Got Latent 2. This time, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui joined the panel and found himself on the receiving end of Samay's roasting. In the latest episode, the comedian had Gangs of Wasseypur actor on the panel and didn't hold back while poking fun at his film choice. Raina took a dig at Nawazuddin for being part of Thamma, which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. The film failed to make a strong impact at the box office and also received a negative response from audiences.

Turning to Nawazuddin, Samay jokingly asked, “Sir, why did you do Thamma?” He then followed it up with, “Why did you even make it?” Nawazuddin paused for a moment before asking, “Thamma?” He simply replied, “Well, it got made. It's done.”

Samay then asked, “Sir, we can say such things, na?” To this, Nawazuddin replied, “I mean, sure. You already said it anyway. What more could you say?”

Later in the episode, Samay once again brought up Thamma while asking Nawazuddin to help a contestant learn how to act and propose to a girl. “You know how to act, right?” Samay asked, with Nawazuddin replying, “Yeah, I can act.” The comedian immediately took another dig at Thamma, asking, “So, what went wrong with Thamma?” Nawazuddin laughed and joked, “Come on, man. I will act like I did in Thamma then.” Samay was quick to respond, “No, not the Thamma one, please.”

Thamma is a romantic horror-comedy film and the fifth installment in Maddock Films' Horror-Comedy Universe.

Nawazuddin is known for taking up intense and unconventional roles in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox and Manto. Over the years, he has built a reputation for choosing characters that are often different from the usual Bollywood roles.

Meanwhile, the latest episode of the comedy show also featured Bhuvan Bam, Mukesh Chhabra and Kaustubh Agarwal as guests alongside Nawazuddin.

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