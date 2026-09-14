<i>India's Got Latent 2</i>: Samay Raina Stops Deepak Kalal From Cracking Jokes After Contestant Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

The latest bonus episode of India's Got Latent took an unexpected turn when contestant Kartika Jalani spoke about her battle with cancer during a conversation with Samay Raina. The episode featured Deepak Kalal, Ravi Gupta and Agu Stanley as panellists.

After her performance, Samay brought up a line Kartika had written on her form, “Hair is my full personality.” When he asked her about it, Kartika explained that she earlier had long hair but now keeps it short. Samay then casually asked what had happened, leading to a surprising answer.

Kartika revealed that she “got diagnosed with cancer.” Samay looked shocked by the sudden revelation and immediately seemed worried that Deepak Kalal might make an inappropriate joke. He quickly took away Deepak's microphone and placed it aside. His instant reaction turned the tense moment unexpectedly funny, which left Kartika and others laughing.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Samay playing it safe this time.”

Another shared, “Bro got flashbacks.”

“Successfully escaped from another case,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “Precaution is better than cure.”

Another mentioned, “Samay knows that Deepak is about to say something completely unexpected.”

One more added, “Don't want to laugh here but Samay yaar.”

After the funny moment, Balraj Ghai asked Kartika about her cancer update. She replied that her treatment was still going on. The India's Got Latent contestant later shared that she had recently completed her radiation treatment, while her immunotherapy was almost over.

Samay then asked Kartika what type of cancer she had, and she revealed that it was breast cancer. On hearing this, Samay quickly took Deepak's microphone again and said that it was sad to hear.

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