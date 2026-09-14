'Not A Dream Anymore': Diljit Dosanjh On Being The First Punjabi Artist To Headline Wembley

Diljit Dosanjh has called his sold-out Wembley Stadium concert a "dream" not just for himself, but for the entire Punjabi community. The singer performed at the iconic London venue on September 12 in front of around 90,000 to 92,000 people, becoming the first Punjabi artist to headline Wembley Stadium.

Some reports have also described him as the first South Asian artist to headline the venue.

Speaking to the BBC, Diljit said the achievement felt bigger than his own success. "It's a dream for me, and I feel good, I feel happy, and I feel good for my people. I feel good for the next generation. So this Wembley dream is not a dream anymore. We are here; Punjabis are here. It's not just about my fans; it's for the whole community. My English is bad guys, but my heart is very good."

The singer also took to Instagram to share his thoughts after the performance.

Along with pictures and videos from the concert, Diljit wrote, "Kal Da Din History ch Nava Chapter Likh Geya.. Par Karn Wala Oh Aap Aap Hee C .. Even Ki Karna Eh Soch Den Wala v Oh Aap Aa.. Dil Di Gal Dasan Tan Mai Stage Te Sirf Witness Hee Kar Riha c Jo Supna Chal Riha C.. Tusi Kal Oh Possible Kar Ke Dikha Ta Jis Barey Sochna v Apne Aap Ch Dream C. SHUKAR SHUKAR."

But Wembley was not the only big announcement Diljit had in store. During the concert, he revealed that he will next perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The concert will be part of the India leg of his Aura World Tour.

While announcing the show, Diljit also mentioned Coldplay's recent sold-out concert at the Ahmedabad stadium. He praised the band and said that a Punjabi presence at the venue was bound to happen.

Diljit's Wembley concert was part of his ongoing Aura World Tour. The tour kicked off in April with a stadium show at BC Place in Vancouver and went on to cover several cities across North America, including Calgary, Orlando, Nashville, Atlanta and New York.

He then took the tour to Europe, performing in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Italy, Ireland and Austria.

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