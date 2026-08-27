Diljit Dosanjh Visits Eiffel Tower In Paris, All You Need To Know About The Iconic Landmark

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is entertaining fans worldwide with his electrifying performances during his Aura World Tour. After shows in Berlin and Dublin, the singer's next stop is Paris, where he is set to perform on August 28 at the Adidas Arena.

Diljit has now landed in the French capital and given fans a glimpse of his time in the city. Taking to social media, the Punjabi superstar shared a video featuring one of Paris' most recognisable landmarks – the Eiffel Tower.

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In the video, Diljit captured a close-up view of the iconic monument. Another clip showed him posing in front of the Eiffel Tower from his hotel balcony. He later shared another glimpse of himself enjoying the evening with his team, with the illuminated Eiffel Tower visible in the background.

But have you ever wondered what makes the Eiffel Tower one of the most iconic landmarks in the world? How was it built, and what's its history? Join us as we delve into the history of the iconic tower:

About The Eiffel Tower

The Eiffel Tower is among the most famous landmarks in the world and has become synonymous with Paris. Standing at 330 metres (1,083 feet), the tower was originally planned as a 300-metre structure for the 1889 Exposition Universelle, a world fair organised to mark the 100th anniversary of the French Revolution.

The city held a competition to design a monument. The wager was to “study the possibility of erecting an iron tower on the Champ-de-Mars with a square base, 125 metres across and 300 metres tall.” Leaving behind 107 submissions, entrepreneur Gustave Eiffel, two chief engineers Maurice Koechlin and Emile Nouguier, and architect Stephen Sauvestre were given the responsibility of building the icon of the World's Fair.

When And How Was The Eiffel Tower Built?

Under the direction of French engineer Gustave Eiffel and his company, the construction of the Eiffel Tower began on January 26, 1887, and the monument was completed in just over two years on March 31, 1889.

All the elements were prepared in Eiffel's factory located at Levallois-Perret on the outskirts of Paris. The structure was assembled using prefabricated metal components. According to the official Eiffel Tower website, around 18,000 individual metal parts were specifically designed and calculated, traced out to an accuracy of a tenth of a millimetre and then put together, forming new pieces around five metres each.

All the metal pieces of the tower are held together by rivets. Approximately 2.5 million rivets were used in the tower.

How Tall Is The Eiffel Tower?

The Eiffel Tower currently stands 330 metres (1,083 feet) tall, including its antennas, and has a total weight of 10,100 tons.

The tower has three visitor levels. The highest level is around 276 metres above the ground and offers a 360-degree view of Paris. Visitors can reach the upper levels using elevators, while the first and second floors can also be accessed by stairs.

Why Is The Eiffel Tower So Famous?

The Eiffel Tower was initially planned as a temporary structure and was expected to be dismantled after 20 years. Over time, it became an enduring symbol of Paris and France.

Today, it welcomes almost 7 million visitors a year (around 75% of whom are foreigners). Visitors come to admire its architecture and enjoy panoramic views of the French capital, making it the most visited monument. The tower also lights up after nightfall and sparkles every hour until closing, adding to its appeal as one of the world's most recognisable landmarks.

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Almost 300 million visitors, regardless of age or origin, have come from all over the planet to see it since its opening in 1889, as per the official website.