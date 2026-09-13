Diljit Dosanjh Announces Ahmedabad Concert, Check Out Date And Venue

Diljit Dosanjh is taking his Aura World Tour to one of India's biggest concert venues. The singer has announced that Ahmedabad will be the next stop on his tour, with a show lined up at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21.

The announcement came during Diljit's ongoing tour stop at London's Wembley Stadium, where he made history as the first Punjabi artist to perform at the iconic venue. While interacting with the crowd, Diljit revealed details about his next India show and also gave a shoutout to Coldplay for previously selling out the Ahmedabad stadium.

The singer said, “The biggest stadium is in India- Narendra Modi Stadium. Ek gore group ne waha pe sell out kar diya tha (Coldplay). Respect for them, bohot mubarkan. India mein stadium ho, aur Punjabi udhar na ho, yeh toh phir ho nahi sakta.”

He then confirmed the date of the Ahmedabad concert, saying, “We are doing Narendra Modi Stadium on 21 November 2026.”

Diljit performed for more than two hours at Wembley, with the setlist including some of his popular tracks such as Born to Shine, G.O.A.T., Lover and Hass Hass.

Diljit Dosanjh's Last Acting Release

On the acting front, Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Satluj, which premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 but was taken off the streaming platform just two days later.

The film had faced a long certification battle before its makers decided to release it directly on OTT. The biographical drama was based on the life of Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra, the Punjabi human rights activist who investigated enforced disappearances during the Punjab insurgency in the 1990s.

His investigation brought attention to allegations of a system in which thousands of unidentified citizens were secretly cremated by the Punjab Police.