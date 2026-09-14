'May You Make Kashmir Proud': After Arijit Singh, Hina Khan Cheers For <i>Bigg Boss 20</i> Contestant Qazi Toqueer

Hina Khan shared an X post to cheer for Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Toqueer. Praising him as a fellow 'Kashmiri', Hina Khan said that she's genuinely happy for him and she hoped that Qazi would make Kashmir proud.

Taking to her X account on Sunday, Hina wrote, "As a fellow Kashmiri, I'm genuinely happy and proud to see Qazi winning hearts and once again being celebrated like a rockstar after all these years.

"He's currently proving that entertainment doesn't need controversy or frequent fights to attract attention. I hope he continues entertaining people with the same positive spirit while staying on the path that has earned him so much love and appreciation."

However, Hina also had a minor complaint. She added, "The only thing I disagree with is the way mental and physical illness are sometimes portrayed as a source of entertainment. I sincerely wish he would avoid that. Apart from this, I think he's doing a great job. Nevertheless, I wish him nothing but the best. May he keep shining and continue making Kashmir proud."

Before Hina Khan, Arijit Singh on his X shared, "I will have to watch Bigg Boss for the first time because apna rockstar Qazi hai udhar."

The post went viral in no time.

Arijit Singh and Qazi Touqeer have been friends since 'Fame Gurukul' days. They particiapted in the singing reality show back in 2005.

About Qazi inside Bigg Boss

Qazi Touqeer has been grabbing eyeballs about 'bragging' about his achievements.

In a video from the live feed, Qazi was seen sitting with a group of contestants and telling them that he had built a special "coffee tanki" at his home in Kashmir, similar to a water tank, simply because he is a coffee lover. In another video doing the rounds on social media, he claimed that he is a commando and can do 20 push-ups in five minutes.

Qazi Touqeer never misses an opportunity to praise Arijit Singh. Arijit Singh shocked fans across age groups when he announced his retirement from playback singing earlier this year.