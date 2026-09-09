'Will Watch <i>Bigg Boss</i> For First Time': Arijit Singh Cheers For 'Rockstar' Friend Qazi Touqeer

Arijit Singh gave a loud shoutout to his friend and 'bhai' Qazi Touqeer as he entered the Bigg Boss 20 house. Arijit Singh on his X shared, "I will have to watch Bigg Boss for the first time because apna rockstar Qazi hai udhar."

The post went viral in no time.

Arijit Singh and Qazi Touqeer are friends since 'Fame Gurukul' days. They particiapted in the singing reality show back in 2005.

Qazi, who lent his voice for the song Afghan Jalebi from the 2015 film Phantom, shared a reel video from the time he spent in Arijit's hometown in Jiaganj in West Bengal a few months ago.

The video begins with the time they met in the show Fame Gurukul in 2005, to now, when he visited his hometown. In the clip, the two singers are seen riding a scooty on the roads of Jiaganj to enjoy some time together and meet people.

In the clip, Qazi said: "That was Fame Gurukul in 2005, in Mumbai me, Arijit, and Shahid Kapoor. We were teenagers then, and now it's 2026, and we're still teenagers at heart. We just refused to grow up."

Talking about Arijit, he said: "What can I say about Arijit? There's no corruption in him, no insecurity, no jealousy towards anyone. He is pure passion. He's real. And yes, he's a genius, we all know that. So much love to the people of Murshidabad, and especially to everyone in Jiaganj. They gave me immense love.

Qazi added: "It's fantastic. I got so excited that I insisted on playing cricket too. We started playing, he was bowling and I was batting. At one point, he got hit by the ball. Everyone around him got worried and asked, 'Dada, are you okay?' Even I thought he would stop bowling, but he just said, 'It's okay.'"

"And despite getting hurt, he continued bowling for another three or four overs. We're old school like that, never-say-die attitude. He never got tired. Then later in the evening, from 8:30 PM till 1 AM, he was busy with music practice and editing work. He completely immersed himself in it."

Qazi Touqeer never misses an opportunity to praise Arijit Singh. Arijit Singh shocked fans across age groups when he announced his retirement from playback singing earlier this year.