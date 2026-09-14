<i>Daayra</i> New Posters Promise A Gritty Face-Off Between Kareena Kapoor And Prithviraj Sukumaran

The anticipation around Meghna Gulzar's Daayra continues to build as the film unveils more glimpses of its central characters. After generating curiosity with its intense premise and star-led cast, the makers have now released new posters featuring Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The actors strike fierce and powerful poses in the latest visuals.

The new poster brings Kareena and Prithviraj's characters together for the first time, while offering no clear answers about the case at the heart of Daayra. Kareena steps into the role of DCP Ajooni Kohli. She is seen dressed in a white lace-sleeved shirt with a dark vest.

Prithviraj, on the other hand, plays DCP Raman Kumar. Dressed in a police uniform, he is seen standing opposite Kareena. The two officers are seen standing near a crime scene and are surrounded by police tape

Earlier, posters had introduced the duo as senior police officers who approach the case from contrasting viewpoints. "DCP Raman Kumar upholds the law. And never breaks his own rules,” read the description for Prithviraj's character in the Instagram post from Junglee Pictures.

“DCP Ajooni knows the law. And she stands by it. Get a closer look at DCP Ajooni Kohli and the making of #Daayra,” read the side note for Kareena's poster.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra marks Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran's first collaboration. The investigative thriller goes beyond the mystery of a crime and its eventual resolution. The story delves into the contrasting ideas of justice held by those tasked with enforcing the law, exploring the difficult choices and moral questions that arise when their approaches do not align.

The film is set to hit theatres on September 18.

Also Read | "Had The Maximum Number Of Arguments With Her": Prithviraj Sukumaran On Working With Meghna Gulzar In Daayra