"Had The Maximum Number Of Arguments With Her": Prithviraj Sukumaran On Working With Meghna Gulzar In <i>Daayra</i>

Prithviraj Sukumaran has opened up about his experience working with director Meghna Gulzar on Daayra. The film marks his first collaboration with the director. The actor revealed that their creative differences often led to heated on-set discussions.

Speaking at the launch event for the song Sach Ka Daayra, Prithviraj described the movie as a “difficult” one to make. “Daayra is the kind of film that requires the director to stay brutally objective. This is one film where I have had the maximum number of arguments with the director, and every single one was won by Meghna,” he said, as quoted by the Indian Express.

The actor continued, “She had answers to every why, not just from me but also from a very different perspective put forth by Kareena, or even the crew. I am just glad I could be a part of the film.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays DCP Raman Kumar in Daayra, spoke about the contradictions in his character. The 43-year-old actor said he remains conflicted about him and his complexities. “I am still not able to agree with the entirety of Raman, but I am also not able to disagree with Raman. Prithviraj is not sure about Raman. I have had arguments, but Meghna has answers. I don't think anybody will be able to walk away from the theatre easily by picking a side. I hope there is a conversation about the film after it ends,” he said.

Prithviraj is no stranger to dramatic introduction scenes featuring slow-motion walks. However, the actor revealed that even this familiar cinematic trope became a point of disagreement between him and director Meghna Gulzar.

“The cinema that I have been associated with for several years is a template of South Indian cinema. I enjoy doing that, actually. I am a narcissist. I love seeing myself walking in slow motion. I love those shots. I would keep joking with Meghna, asking her, ‘Where is the slow-motion shot?'" he recalled.

Meghna added, "He asked me to show his introduction in slow motion. He saw that, and then he said, ‘Background actors get introduced like this in Malayalam films'. He would keep me on my toes.”

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra features Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The film will release in theatres on September 18.

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