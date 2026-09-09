'Didn't Try To Imitate Her Voice': Parvathy Dubs For Kareena Kapoor In <i>Daayra</i> Malayalam

Parvathay, who has lent her voice for Kareena Kapoor Khan's character in the Malayalam version of Daayra, shared in detail the whole process and how she approached the creative thing without making an effort to imitate her voice.

"The job is not just to translate but to bring out the soul of that performance in another language. It is very different from performing the role yourself because the choices made by the primary actor have to be completely respected. And that's the one thing that was my North Star. I tried to maintain the integrity of Kareena's performance," she told Variety India.

Seasoned actor Parvathy joked that if she practises well, she could be a good 'mimic'. But she didn't try to imitate her.

"Kareena has an extremely distinct and recognizable voice and screen presence. But without even trying, some of the English dialogues that I delivered were eerily similar to Kareena's voice. Both Shankar Ramakrishnan, the Malayalam writer who oversaw the dubbing process and I, were wondering. If I practice enough, I might be a good mimic. Jokes aside, I feel like I didn't try to imitate her voice. I tried to mirror the decibels and intonations and then let everything else just fall into place. The more I listened to her, the more my voice would subconsciously try to track the timbre, tenor and pacing," she said.

She reasoned, "The biggest challenge in all of that was controlling the mouth and the lip sync to make sure the other language doesn't look too jarring. The beginning of the mouth movement and the ending of the mouth movement should look the same. The shape of the mouth should also look the same, which is a very strange element to keep focusing on while performing."

About Daayra

The film stars Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran as police officers who face off while navigating the dark and complex world of juvenile crime.

As per the makers, the movie is "inspired by true events."

Daayra unfolds in the "aftermath of a crime that grips the nation, sparking widespread outrage, while setting a series of events and two investigations in motion."

"As the search for answers deepens, two senior police officers, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, find themselves navigating the same system through different approaches to duty and justice, on opposing sides of a case that challenges the very idea of right and wrong," read a press note.

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