'There's An Effort To Pit Women Against Women': Parvathy On Unfollowing <i>Toxic</i> Director Geetu Mohandas On Instagram

Parvathy, who always calls a spade a spade, recently opened up about the buzz after she unfollowed her dear friend Geetu Mohandas following the release of the Toxic trailer. Dismissing reports of any rumoured rift between them, Parvathy said that people want to pit women against women.

Speaking to Galatta Plus, she said, "Nothing happened there. There's nothing to make news out of it. I think there is a concerted effort to pit women against women. That's something that I am not going to bite anymore."

"Especially because of the WCC, it is very easy to pit us against each other and they would love nothing but for me to give into the follow/unfollow scenario. We have a far better understanding of each other within the WCC, knowing how we have been thrown under the bus several times. For me to even make one statement right now... because that movie has to exist in its own right without anyone making a statement on it. I believe that if Geetu wants to make a movie, it has to come out without any interpersonal dislike. I completely refuse to bite on it," she said.

Parvathy on Kasaba Controversy

Parvathy and Geetu Mohandas maintained their long friendship even after the Kasaba controversy that erupted in 2016.

Parvathy received backlash after she spoke about the 2016 Malayalam film Kasaba, starring Malayalam legend Mammootty in the lead role.

The actor had found a scene 'misogynistic' and questioned Mammootty's decision to deliver the dialogue. Geetu, who was seated beside her, urged her to name the film at that time.

Parvathy is a National Award-winning actor who has acted in films like Take Off, Uyire, Qarib Qarib Single, Charlie, Maryan and Bangalore Days. Parvathy was last seen in the 2024 Malayalam film Ullozhukku and Tamil films Thangalaan and Her.