<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: After Schooling Trolls, Salman Khan Brings Up Nepotism On National Television

Salman Khan has made it a point that the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 20 should make more noise than the ongoing season of his popular reality show.

On last weekend episodes, Salman Khan schooled Manoj Tiwari's daughter for her behaviour towards Uditi Singh and Qazi Touqeer. Reminding her of the 'privileged backgrond', Salman Khan shared his two cents on nepotism.

Salman said, "You are Manoj Tiwari's daughter; till now people must be saying that since you are his daughter, that's your claim to fame. He is such a big actor, singer, politician, so they think you are here because of him. It's nepotism; people even say that no one knows you, yet you are here."

Sharing his take on nepotism, Salman further added, "Your father has worked very hard, and it's not your fault to be born to him. In fact, those children whose fathers didn't work very hard, their sons did so and reached here."

He also told Rhiti that being a star kid would not earn her any special treatment from him, and warned that her conduct could reflect on her father as well.

Drawing from his own lived experience, Salman Khan said, father's name could give entry, but not guarantee success.

"My father is a writer. He was in the film industry, but he was the first in his family to come into the film industry. From there, I got an opening, but my struggle was different. I got in through modelling. I have worked a lot with Ajay Devgn's father, Viru Devganji. He was a fighter; then he became an action director, and Ajay came in from there. Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Jackky, Hrithik Roshan - they all have their own qualities. Then there are a lot of people who are not from the industry; some achieved something, some didn't. Some famous star kids also bagged their first film, but they couldn't become popular after that. They didn't click with the audience, while others did. So your father's hard work can bring you only till here; then it depends on you," he said on the show.

Earlier, Salman Khan slammed trolls for attacking Katrina Kaif over her post partum weight gain and the paparazzi for taking inappropriate shots of female celebrities.