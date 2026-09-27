Bigg Boss Season 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer takes his fitness routine seriously inside the house. In one of the episodes, the singer performed 100 push-ups in one go. "100 push-ups is my warm-up! Abhi toh I am just gearing up! Stay tuned for more," he wrote in an Instagram post. Push-ups are an excellent bodyweight exercise that primarily targets the muscles of your chest, shoulders, and triceps, while also engaging the core and lower body to a lesser extent.
What are the benefits of performing push-ups regularly?
- Push-ups help strengthen the upper body, focusing on the pectoral muscles, deltoids, and triceps. They also engage the stabilising muscles in the core and lower back.
- Since push-ups require you to maintain a straight line from head to heels, they engage your core significantly. This improves overall stability and posture.
- The push-up is a functional movement that mimics everyday actions like pushing and lifting, making it applicable to daily activities and sports.
- Push-ups can be performed anywhere, making them a convenient choice for both home and gym workouts.
- Performing push-ups in higher repetitions or as part of a circuit can elevate your heart rate, providing cardiovascular benefits.
- There are many variations of push-ups, like incline, decline, or one-handed push-ups, to increase difficulty and target different muscle groups.
Performing 100 push-ups in one set
While it is possible for some individuals to perform 100 push-ups in one set, it requires considerable strength, endurance, and proper technique. While an average healthy adult can typically manage 15 to 20 consecutive push-ups, scaling this to 100 unbroken reps shifts the physiological demand entirely from raw strength to high-capacity stamina.
How to perform 100 push-ups in one set safely
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Start with your current ability
Begin by determining how many push-ups you can do in a single set with proper form. This will be your baseline.
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Progress gradually
Each week, aim to increase your maximum repetitions. Add 2 to 5 reps to your working sets each week, or decrease rest times between multiple sets to condition your body for continuous output.
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Increase frequency
Do push-ups 3 to 4 days a week. Use sets that are not too difficult during your workouts to build up your strength without hurting yourself.
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Enhance overall strength
Incorporate other strength training exercises into your routine to build overall upper body and core strength.
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Maintain proper form
Focus on maintaining good push-up form throughout your training to prevent injury and maximise gains. Ensure your body moves as a complete unit, avoiding sagging hips or raised shoulders.
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Prioritise recovery
Allow 48 hours of rest between intense high-volume sessions to let muscle fibres repair and grow stronger.
To achieve the goal of completing 100 push-ups in a single set, it's important to adopt a consistent and focused training regimen. Pay close attention to your body's signals, and take necessary breaks to prevent injury. This approach will help you build strength and endurance effectively.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.