Bigg Boss Season 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer takes his fitness routine seriously inside the house. In one of the episodes, the singer performed 100 push-ups in one go. "100 push-ups is my warm-up! Abhi toh I am just gearing up! Stay tuned for more," he wrote in an Instagram post. Push-ups are an excellent bodyweight exercise that primarily targets the muscles of your chest, shoulders, and triceps, while also engaging the core and lower body to a lesser extent.

What are the benefits of performing push-ups regularly?

Push-ups help strengthen the upper body, focusing on the pectoral muscles, deltoids, and triceps. They also engage the stabilising muscles in the core and lower back.

Since push-ups require you to maintain a straight line from head to heels, they engage your core significantly. This improves overall stability and posture.

The push-up is a functional movement that mimics everyday actions like pushing and lifting, making it applicable to daily activities and sports.

Push-ups can be performed anywhere, making them a convenient choice for both home and gym workouts.

Performing push-ups in higher repetitions or as part of a circuit can elevate your heart rate, providing cardiovascular benefits.

There are many variations of push-ups, like incline, decline, or one-handed push-ups, to increase difficulty and target different muscle groups.

Performing 100 push-ups in one set

While it is possible for some individuals to perform 100 push-ups in one set, it requires considerable strength, endurance, and proper technique. While an average healthy adult can typically manage 15 to 20 consecutive push-ups, scaling this to 100 unbroken reps shifts the physiological demand entirely from raw strength to high-capacity stamina.

How to perform 100 push-ups in one set safely

Start with your current ability

Begin by determining how many push-ups you can do in a single set with proper form. This will be your baseline.

Progress gradually

Each week, aim to increase your maximum repetitions. Add 2 to 5 reps to your working sets each week, or decrease rest times between multiple sets to condition your body for continuous output.

Increase frequency

Do push-ups 3 to 4 days a week. Use sets that are not too difficult during your workouts to build up your strength without hurting yourself.

Enhance overall strength

Incorporate other strength training exercises into your routine to build overall upper body and core strength.

Maintain proper form

Focus on maintaining good push-up form throughout your training to prevent injury and maximise gains. Ensure your body moves as a complete unit, avoiding sagging hips or raised shoulders.

Prioritise recovery

Allow 48 hours of rest between intense high-volume sessions to let muscle fibres repair and grow stronger.

To achieve the goal of completing 100 push-ups in a single set, it's important to adopt a consistent and focused training regimen. Pay close attention to your body's signals, and take necessary breaks to prevent injury. This approach will help you build strength and endurance effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.